In 1972, Last Tango in Paris became a cinema classic for all the wrong reasons. The idea was inviting: it starred Marlon Brando in a romantic role that was the polar opposite of his performance in the same year's The Godfather and it was an erotic tale that shocked audiences due to the way that sex was depicted onscreen. This is the starting point of Being Maria, a new movie that revisits the production of the French film and stars Matt Dillon as Brando.

You can't talk about Last Tango in Paris without mentioning Maria Schneider. The actress was only 19 years old at the time of filming, and the movie's most infamous scene — a rape — was allegedly filmed without her full consent. In the scene, Brando's character is violent, aggressive and uses a stick of butter to rape Jeanne (Schneider). It was only 35 years after the movie was released that Schneider built up the courage to reveal that the scene was decided last-minute by director Bernardo Bertolucci (The Dreamers) and Brando without consulting with her. Bertolucci's response at the time was that he wanted Schneider's terror, humiliation and rage to be real onscreen.

In Being Maria, Schneider is played by Anamaria Vartolomei (Mickey 17) and Bertolucci is played by Giuseppe Maggio (Bardot). The movie will tell her side of the story and how Schneider went from a promising young talent working with some of the biggest names in the cinema industry to being forced to withstand "a living hell," as the official synopsis reads. The movie will chronicle the production of Last Tango in Paris and its aftermath, in which Schneider had to deal with sudden controversy and fame while she was quietly coming to terms with what had happened to her on set.

Who Is The Team Behind 'Being Maria'?

Being Maria is directed by Jessica Palud and is the follow-up to her feature film directorial debut Back Home, which starred Adèle Exarchopoulos (Inside Out 2). Palud co-writes the script with Laurette Polmanss (Summertime) and the duo adapted the story from the memoir My Cousin Maria, written by Schneider's sister and translated into English by Molly Ringwald (The Breakfast Club).

The cast of Being Maria also features Yvan Attal (Munich), Marie Gillain (My Father The Hero), Stanislas Merhar (Bronx), Céleste Brunnquell (The Origin of Evil), Jonathan Couzinié (Benedetta), and Alexis Corso (A Friendly Tale).

Being Maria is set to premiere in theaters on March 21. You can check out the trailer above.

