HBO is bringing a documentary based on the life and works of actor Mary Tyler Moore. The new feature, Being Mary Tyler Moore, directed by Emmy-winning filmmaker James Adolphus, aims to narrate the personal life and professional accomplishments spanning six decades of the actor to “highlight her groundbreaking roles and the indelible impact she had on generations of women who came after her.”

Moore is perhaps best known for her comedic roles as Laura Petrie in the ‘60s sitcom, The Dick Van Dyke Show and as single career woman Mary Richards on The Mary Tyler Moore Show in the ‘70s, which she produced under her own banner MTM. The shows cemented her as the ultimate female representation on television and made her a role model for independent working women. Despite her professional success, she struggled behind the scenes, dealing with alcoholism and immeasurable tragedy in her personal life, which she then utilized in her portrayal of a grieving mother in the 1980 film Ordinary People. She also took some inspiration from her aloof father for the movie, resulting in a nomination for an Academy Award.

Telling her story in the upcoming documentary are family members, colleagues, and those whose lives Moore impacted. The feature will also include the likes of directors Rob Reiner, Michael Lindsay-Hogg, and Jim Burrows, and actors Ed Asner, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lena Waithe, Phylicia Rashad, Bernadette Peters, and Joel Grey. Writers and producers who worked with her like Allan Burns, James L. Brooks, Norman Lear, Debra Martin Chase, Treva Silverman, Susan Silver, and Moore’s husband, Dr. S. Robert Levine will also share their understanding of Moore as an artist and a person.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show

Chronicling Mary Tyler Moore's Personal Life

In the last three decades of her life, the late actor went through a transformative period of self-discovery as she moved to New York City, found true love, and went on to become an impactful global advocate for diabetes research, something she personally struggled with. Being Mary Tyler Moore documents the life of the complex artist who shifted the dynamics of how women were portrayed on television and had a far-reaching influence on the entertainment business through her own production company.

Adolphus produced alongside Ben Selkow, Waithe, Rishi Rajani, Martin Chase, Andrew C. Coles, and Laura Gardner while executive producers include S. Robert Levine, MD, and Michael Bernstein. Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller executive produced for HBO while Anna Klein served as coordinating producer.

Being Mary Tyler Moore debuts this May on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.