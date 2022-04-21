As previously reported, Aziz Ansari’s Being Mortal has suspended its production. This was due to a complaint filed during shooting, and it came to light when filming was halted for three days starting on Monday. This was before Searchlight Pictures sent out a letter to the film's cast and crew on Wednesday making them aware of the situation. While at the time it was unknown who the complaint was filed against, now that has been revealed. Reported exclusively by Deadline, the complaint was against cast member Bill Murray.

There are no specifics on the severity of the complaint and Searchlight has yet to comment on the investigation. In the letter sent out to the crew, it stated that, “Late last week, we were made aware of a complaint, and we immediately looked into it. After reviewing the circumstances, it has been decided that production cannot continue at this time.” There is also no word whether they will recast Murray. This puts Being Mortal in a real tough spot as the film began its production in late March, and it was reported that the project was halfway through its filming. It is also important to note that this is not the first time we have heard Murray’s name involved in a complaint like this. On the set of Charlie’s Angels Murray was confronted by actress Lucy Liu after the Ghostbusters’ actor insulted her during a rewritten scene.

Along with Murray, the film was set to star Ansari and Seth Rogen. Being Mortal was supposed to be Ansari’s comeback into the spotlight after his own sexual assault allegations halted his career back in 2018. There was some assumption, given Ansari’s past allegations, that this might have to do with the actor. However, Deadline reassures that this complaint does not involve the Parks and Recreation star. The film is based on Atul Gawande’s nonfiction Novel Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End. The film was planned to have a 2023 release and there is no indication if this shut down will affect that plan.

Again, there is still a lot of uncertainty surrounding the state of this project, but we will probably learn more about Murray’s future involvement with the film soon as this situation is still under investigation. While this must be tough on people like Ansari, who was making his directorial debut along with writing and starring in the film, this has to be a major blow for the average crew member working on this project. A lot goes into making a film and the crew members we rarely talk about, like the boom mic or camera operators, heavily rely on projects like this to make a living. Due to this, hopefully Being Mortal will get back on track sooner rather than later. Be on the lookout for more updates in the near future.

