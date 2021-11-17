The Lucille Ball biopic is set to premiere in select theaters on December 10 before becoming available to stream on Prime Video on December 21.

On the heels of a new trailer for their upcoming Lucille Ball biopic, Being the Ricardos, Prime Video has released a new poster that gives an up-close look at the two main stars of the film. We're less than a month away now from the movie's release, with Being the Ricardos set to premiere in select theaters on December 10 before becoming available to stream on Prime Video on December 21.

The new poster provides an unflinching glimpse at Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies) as Lucille Ball and Javier Bardem (No Country For Old Men) as Desi Arnaz, the two stars of the influential sitcom I Love Lucy. The film is said to focus heavily on the working and romantic relationship between the two, who were both married in real life and on the show.

Being the Ricardos will also star J.K. Simmons (Whiplash) and Nina Arianda (Goliath) as the two co-stars of the show, William Frawley and Vivian Vance, respectively. Additionally, Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) will play Bob Carroll Jr. and Alia Shawkat (Search Party) will play Madelyn Pugh, two long-time writers on I Love Lucy, while Tony Hale (Veep) will play Jess Oppenheimer, a producer and head writer on the show.

Image via Amazon

Being the Ricardos is both written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7). Producers on the film include Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch. Additionally, Ball and Arnaz's children, Lucie Arnaz and Desi Arnaz, Jr., serve as executive producers on the film.

Check out the poster below and see Being The Ricardos in select theaters on December 10 or streaming on Prime Video on December 21.

Here's the official synopsis for Being the Ricardos:

Lucille Ball (Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.

