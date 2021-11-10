It’s not all smiles in the life of Lucille Ball and that is made more than apparent in the new trailer for the upcoming Being the Ricardos. The film, which is set to hit theaters on December 10 with a release on Prime Video to follow on December 21, has some of Hollywood’s biggest and brightest talent on board to help bring the story of Ball and Desi Arnaz to life.

Being the Ricardos reveals Lucille (Nicole Kidman) struggling in her personal life with husband Arnaz (Javier Bardem) amid cheating allegations, existing under the watchful eye of the FBI for being a potential communist threat, and much more — all while playing face for the camera and keeping American audiences laughing at her antics with co-stars Vivian Vance (Nina Arianda) and William Frawley (J.K. Simmons).

In the official trailer, we see the drama unfold and get a look into what famous I Love Lucy scenes we can expect to see in the feature film. We see Nicole's Ball climbing into a massive tub of grapes for the iconic grape stomping scene and the comedic back and forth relationship between Ricky and Lucy’s neighbors, Ethel and Fred. We also see Ball freezing at the top of a scene — which sets the tone for what we can expect will be a film full of emotional ups and downs, as the actress tries to juggle both a career in the public eye and a homelife during the 1950s. Bardem's Arnaz will also be in the spotlight for the film, as he is seen playing his famous conga drum, doing a salsa move behind stage, and dancing with a woman in his arms who is not Ball.

The film also stars Jake Lacy (The Office, The White Lotus), Alia Shawkat (Search Party), and Tony Hale (Veep). Being the Ricardos, which was written and directed by Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7), will give audiences and fans of the beloved sitcom a deeper look into what was happening both behind the scenes and on stage for Ball during the highs and lows of the show’s six-season run.

Based on the trailer, fans of I Love Lucy are in for a treat as the movie looks like it will really capture the funny woman in all of her most human moments. Check out the full trailer and poster below and get ready to laugh and cry when Being the Ricardos hits theaters and Prime Video in December.

Here's the official synopsis for Being the Ricardos:

Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman) and Desi Arnaz (Javier Bardem) are threatened by shocking personal accusations, a political smear, and cultural taboos in Academy Award®-winning writer and director Aaron Sorkin’s behind-the-scenes drama Being the Ricardos. A revealing glimpse of the couple’s complex romantic and professional relationship, the film takes audiences into the writers’ room, onto the soundstage, and behind closed doors with Ball and Arnaz during one critical production week of their groundbreaking sitcom I Love Lucy.

