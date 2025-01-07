Based on Morgan Cooper's short fan film, Bel-Air is a contemporary take on the classic 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. This dramatic series follows the story of star high school basketball player Will Smith (Jabari Banks) after his wealthy uncle, Philip "Phil" Banks (Adrian Holmes) uses his legal connections to bail him out of jail following a street fight that forced Will to pull a gun to defend his friend from a brutal beating. To protect him from the vengeful retribution of a West Philadelphia gangster convinced that Will snitched to the police in exchange for his freedom, Will's mom, Viola "Vy" (April Parker Jones), sends him to live with her sister Vivian "Viv" (Cassandra Freeman) and Uncle Phil in the couple's opulent mansion in Bel-Air. While living in Bel-Air, Will struggles to find his way as he navigates the stark cultural differences between the bourgeoisie milieu of Bel-Air and the gritty streets of Philadelphia where he grew up.

Bel-Air is a stunning coming-of-age series that explores culture shock, racial tension, drug addiction and the importance of community through its character's struggles. Will's arrival at the Banks household ultimately challenges them to reevaluate the way they engage with their community and their culture and even encourages them to challenge the status quo. With a recent announcement confirming Bel-Air has been renewed for a fourth and final season, this article will take a look at the best episodes to see what makes Bel-Air such a phenomenal show.

10 "Yamacraw"

Season 1, Episode 3 (2022)

After Carlton's (Olly Sholotan) shady friend plants drugs in Will's backpack, he's placed on suspension. But when Phil and Viv chew out the principal for not checking the school security footage to determine if someone tampered with Will's belongings, Will is released pending a formal investigation. Following his release, Phil invites Will to a crawfish boil hosted by his fraternity, where he unsuccessfully tries to shore up support for his campaign for District Attorney. Things take a positive turn when Will takes the stage at the event and goads the ever-uptight Phil into performing his fraternity dance, which riles up the crowd and reminds them that Phil, or "Yamacraw" as his old friends call him, is still the same person they knew from college.

At the beginning of the series, Will and Phil's relationship is fraught with tension as the conservative uncle and his outspoken nephew struggle to see eye to eye. But "Yamacraw" is the moment in the series when their relationship comes together. Holmes, whose background along with the other main cast members is covered in this character guide, will be familiar to audiences because of his work in Smallville, Arrow and True Justice. He delivers a memorable performance as the uptight uncle who finally lets loose thanks to his nephew's undeniable charisma and down-to-earth energy.

9 "No One Wins When The Family Feuds"

Season 1, Episode 8

In one of season one's most memorable episodes, drama ensues after Will's mom comes to visit him for his birthday in Bel-Air. This is the first time Vy has been to Bel-Air since Viv and Phil's marriage over twenty years ago, and she's shocked by how affluent her sister has become. While celebrating his birthday, Will opens his aunt and uncle's present: a pair of Jordans signed by none other than Michael Jordan himself. Vy interprets this gesture as an attempt by his aunt to undermine her gift and ultimately erase her from Will's life. Vy and Viv get into one of the most brutal arguments in the show's run, but later, with the support of their children, learn to empathize with each other and begin the process of healing their relationship.

By focusing on Vy and Viv's relationship, "No One Wins A Family Feud" showcases the enormous talent of Parker Jones and Freeman. At this point in the series, audiences haven't seen nearly enough of Vy but her presence in the episode as well as the examination of her backstory offer audiences the opportunity to connect with her character. Parker Jones does a remarkable job of portraying a strong, but deeply wounded woman who's had to carry the world's weight on her shoulders. Sholotan also shines in a moving scene where he helps his mother empathize with Vy. Viewers also get the opportunity to see another side of Carlton when he comforts his mother and suggests a more empathetic approach to dealing with her sister.

8 "Black Lotus"

Season 3, Episode 7

Bodies of water are the recurring motif in this episode, which features couples enjoying time off at the pool. While Will, Carlton, Lisa, and Amira spend an awkward day at the Banks residence learning about each other's messy relationship history, Viv and Phil spend time at a resort in Mexico to fix their fractured marriage. While tensions soar as Amira (Alycia Pascual-Peña) calls Will out for not acknowledging Lisa's feelings regarding his prior involvement with Jackie (Jazlyn Martin), Viv and Phil spend their vacation exploring ways to spice up their marriage, including "opening" it up.

Holmes and Freeman steal the show in this steamy episode that features the two rekindling their romance after an icy period following the revelation of Phil's kiss with another woman. Throughout the series, Viv and Phil are consistently understated in their affection for one another, but in "Black Lotus", the chemistry between the characters is undeniable. Seeing Uncle Phil and Aunt Viv "almost" become swingers following a night of tequila shots with their friends only to turn the opportunity down and laugh it off as they canter back to their rooms for a more personal affair was the episode's highlight.

7 "Can't Knock The Hustle"

Season 1, Episode 9

During the penultimate episode of season one, the Banks family heads to Sunday service, but Carlton is suddenly overwhelmed with an anxiety attack while leading the choir. This leads to a surprising breakthrough in his relationship with Will as Carlton opens up to him about his struggle with anxiety and his use of drugs as a coping mechanism. Following a serendipitous run-in at church, Hilary (Coco Jones) reconnects with her old childhood friend and highly successful social media influencer, Ivy (Karreuche Tran), and pitches a collaboration. Will contemplates an opportunity to find out more about his father.

Throughout the series, Carlton and Will constantly battle it out with each other, but their relationship is never more tumultuous than in the first season. "Can't Knock The Hustle" marks a huge shift in this dynamic, as Carlton finally opens up to Will about his personal issues in a genuinely vulnerable moment. This episode is crucial to understanding Carlton's character, whose struggles with anxiety and the pressures of living up to his parent's expectations are the mainspring for his antagonistic behavior. For Bel-Air's first season, showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newsom took several risks, including Hilary's journey toward independence as a social media influencer. "Can't Knock The Hustle" marks the moment in the series when she begins to carve out her career path as she allies with Ivy.

6 "Gimme A Break"

Season 3 Episode 8

At the height of season 3 Carlton discovers Will's involvement in an arson targeting the construction site of Phil's client. While Will's involvement was rooted in a desire to prevent the gentrification of their neighborhood, Carlton takes it as an affront to his father and threatens to upend their working relationship just before the investor presentation for their lifestyle brand, Blackcess. As if things couldn't get any worse, Carlton finds out that Will threatened Amira with exposing her drug use to him after accidentally reading Will's text messages, further deepening the divide between the cousins.

The stakes have never been higher as Carlton and Will prepare for their investor meeting while navigating their personal issues. What raises season three above the others is the excellent writing for Carlton’s character and Sholotan’s heart-wrenching delivery. While he begins as one of the most antagonistic characters of the series, Carlton experiences major growth in season two, and by the end of season 3 the audience is clamoring to see him win. Amira’s near death by overdose and the final moments of the episode featuring Carlton holding her in his arms are among the most emotional in the series' run.

5 “True Colors”

Season 3, Episode 3

When Will and Carlton head downtown to promote Blackcess they run into Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) who is considering selling his prized Cadillac to cover his exorbitant tax troubles. After Frederick (Joivan Wade ) hints at how much money there is to be made by placing bets, Will and Carlton challenge the prospective buyers of a race for the car in an attempt to keep Jazz’s car and also win some money to alleviate his financial troubles. What follows is a scene fit for a Fast & Furious sequel.

“True Colors” takes the cake as the most exciting episode in the series. The high-octane racing scene between Carlton and the man trying to buy Jazz’s car is stunningly choreographed and beautifully executed. Given the stakes, it makes for a scene that’s enough to give anyone in the audience heart palpitations. Nick Corpus, who's directed several episodes in the series, delivers one of the best episodes. Audiences also witness Lisa’s sudden outburst at Jackie––who gets a little too familiar with Will. This sudden change in Lisa, who remains one of the most consistently soft-spoken characters in the series, is both shocking and refreshing as it adds depth to her.

4 “Where To”

Season 1, Episode 10

The most jaw-dropping moment in all of season 1 is when Will finally meets his father, Lou, played by the talented Marlon Wayans. During the second half of the season, Will vacillates between looking into his father’s history and not wanting to have anything to do with him, while Viv and Phil have discussions regarding whether to tell Will about him. When Lou suddenly arrives at the Banks manor, the cautious guardians have no other choice but to allow Will to meet him. But what could’ve been a wholesome reunion quickly explodes into a firestorm of profanities that ends with a teary-eyed Will walking out.

Banks gives one of his all-time best performances in "Where To?”. Anger and resentment pour out of the character like boiling water as Will mercilessly reproaches Lou for his faults. Brilliant direction from Dale Stern features ample close-ups that bring home the scene's intensity. Audiences feel his anger, hurt and pain as he realizes what a disappointment Lou is, but the anguish of this moment is compounded by the realization that his family has gone out of their way to keep Will in the dark about his father’s past.

3 "Family Matters"

Season 3, Episode 9

In the penultimate episode of the emotionally tumultuous season 3 of Bel-Air, Carlton, Will, and Lisa cope with the traumatic experience of witnessing Amira almost pass away from an overdose. Carlton is the most affected as his relationship with Will is strained by the belief that he cares more about procuring an investor for their business than Amira's near-death experience. In the same episode, Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) tells his son, Frederick (Joivan Wade), the truth about his past, while Hilary and Jazz enjoy one final night together before her upcoming wedding.

Sholotan continues to deliver season three's most consistently engaging performance as the volatile Carlton Banks. His ability to convey feelings of betrayal, shame, and anger in a single scene is a captivating illustration of his talent. While Sholotan's scene-stealing performance throughout this episode is enough to make it a standout among the series, it's Hilary and Jazz's final night together that makes this one of the most memorable in the series' run. After their split, Hilary and Jazz's romantic tension remained constant, which was finally addressed in "Family Matters." The onscreen chemistry between Jones and L. Jones is organic, and provided audiences with a much-needed catharsis to the series will-they-won't-they relationship.

2 “Baggage”

Season 3, Episode 6

There’s no doubt that season 3 is the most emotionally moving of all seasons in Bel-Air and “Baggage” exemplifies this. During a heartfelt scene, Will brings Vy and Lou together to discuss their past and mend their relationship. As the two parents reminisce, they come to terms with their choices and ultimately come to see things from each other’s point of view. This marks a dramatic shift in one of the most significant and hostile relationships of the series.

Parker-Jones and Wayans deliver an unforgettable performance that's both wholesome and hopeful. Audiences can empathize with Lou as he works through his problematic past and takes responsibility for his choices, while Vy also admits to a few of her own mistakes. This moment in the series is the most cathartic, as Will's struggle in his relationship with his father has been one of the most prevalent plot lines of the story. Will bringing his parents together to work through their past offers them closure while marking a major point of growth in Will's character, whose growth Banks discussed with Collider in a recent article. Will's hot-headed approach to his problems takes a backseat in favor of a more empathetic and diplomatic approach. What makes "Baggage" such an excellent episode is the way it weaves together some of the most important themes of season three. While the end of season one finishes in a fight, the final episodes of season three emphasize reconciliation and closure.

1 “Save The Best For Last”

Season 3, Episode 10

The finale to season 3 includes all the elements that make Bel-Air worth watching. Following a sudden engagement, the Banks family flies out to their vacation home in Martha’s Vineyard for Hilary’s stunning wedding, but things go awry when Hilary’s missing engagement ring shows up in Jazz’s shoe after the two spend one last night together. Will and Jazz coordinate to have him fly from L.A. to the East Coast to deliver the ring, but when Hilary’s husband-to-be sees him, the wedding is almost canceled.

If “Baggage” encapsulates the themes of season 3, then “Save The Best For Last” encapsulates the larger, overarching themes of the entire series. When LaMarcus nearly cancels his wedding to Hilary, it takes the support of her family and friends to find him and save the wedding. Bel-Air is a series that progressively builds on the importance of family, community and forgiveness. Characters like Will and Carlton start as enemies that eventually transcend their differences and learn to forgive each other––placing their familial relationship above all. While Hilary and Jazz’s romance doesn’t work out due to their own differences, Jazz still flies out to deliver her wedding ring. And when Hilary’s wedding almost falls apart, it's her siblings and friends who come together to help bring her and LaMarcus together. "Save The Best For Last" is a perfect season finale because it illustrates what Bel-Air is all about.