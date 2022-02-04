Peacock released a first look at their 2022 TV slate during NBC's Winter Olympics coverage, and it seems like viewers will continue to get some great television this year from the platform that brought audiences shows like Dr. Death, Girls5Eva, and Rutherford Falls.

The teaser previewed a number of returning shows on Peacock's original series roster, including second seasons for the aforementioned Rutherford Falls and Girl5Eva, as well as new episodes of projects like Wolf Like Me and We Are Lady Parts, the hit British important about a group of Muslim women forming a punk band. Perhaps the most significant of the projects featured in the teaser is the streamer's reboot of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, shortened to just Bel-Air, which reimagines the classic Will Smith comedy as a drama, examining the Black experience through a modern lens as Will reckons with the second chance he's been given when he moves from Philadelphia to sunny California.

A number of other news series were previewed, including Joe vs. Carole, the comedic take on Netflix's Tiger King drama starring John Cameron Mitchell and Kate McKinnon, as well as Craig Robinson's Killing It, Bust Down, and Angelyne. Also included on the slate are a number of adaptations and reboots, including a series adaptation of Vampire Academy, a reimagining of Queer as Folk, and a series adaptation of Pitch Perfect starring Adam Devine.

Other shows on Peacock's 2022 roster include Last Light, The Best Man: The Final Chapter, The Missing, and The Undeclared War, among others. Premiere dates have not been set for most of the shows on the 2022 slate, but fans can expect Bel-Air to air (no pun intended) its first three episodes on February 13 to coincide with the Super Bowl, while Joe vs. Carole premieres on March 3, Bust Down premieres March 10, and Killing It hits the service sometime in April.

The new Peacock slate has something for everyone, which means many viewers will definitely be glued to the streamer throughout the rest of this year.

