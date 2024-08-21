The Big Picture Bel-Air on Peacock offers a serious take on Fresh Prince, with a nod to Real Housewives Karen Huger.

Carlton's reference to Karen Huger reveals his character's interests, sparking fan reactions.

Huger gets a shout-out on Bel-Air amid personal struggles, adding to her recent news coverage.

What is better than watching Bel Air on Peacock? Getting a shout out to Karen Huger in the process. The hit series, which is based on the 90s show The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, streams on the app and gives fans a new look at the life of Will Smith (Jabari Banks) and has a more serious take on things. The original show was a classic sitcom of the time, but Bel Air has a decidedly more serious tone. That doesn't mean the show doesn't get to have some fun. Namely bringing up one of Bravo's biggest reality shows in a scene.

When Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) is talking to Carlton (Olly Sholotan) as he is in the bathroom and Uncle Phil says "I've been battling your mother and your sister over boxing versus The Real Housewives." Without missing a beat, Carlton replies "Don't sleep on Potomac. The Grand Dame is everything." The Grand Dame in question is Huger, a name that many of her fellow stars on The Real Housewives of Potomac call her. Her status as the Grand Dame has, seemingly, reached the Bel Air's writing room.

It was a quick reference but one that says a lot about Carlton's character. If he's trying to get Uncle Phil to watch The Real Housewives of Potomac, he probably has a lot of other opinions on the show. Fans replied to the clip going around on social media, writing "we love a household name" and another wote "She really is that girl!" Many pointed out how Gizelle Bryant probably hates that Huger got the call out while others said that Huger was going to love it. "You know Karen about to eat this up." Another did point out that Candiace Dillard Bassett did not get a shout out on the show though "Notice how no one mentioned CanDISS. She’s over. Thank God."

Karen Huger Has Been Having a Hard Time

The episode of Bel Air comes after Huger was dealing with a DUI. She crashed her Maserati while under the influence. No one was hurt and the last the public heard about the situation was when news broke that her license had been suspended following the situation. This came as the show was still airing but the reunion was already filmed so the Bel Air shout-out has been the most recent time Huger has been in the news since.

The Real Housewives of Potomac We follow the lives of 6 women residents of Potomac, Maryland, each in various stages of life and affluence, shaping their community and their lives. Release Date January 17, 2016 Cast Gizelle Bryant , Karen Huger , Robyn Dixon , Ashley Darby Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop , Tom Ciaccio

You can watch Huger on The Real Housewives of Potomac or now catch her namedrop on Bel Air, both on Peacock.

