Peacock just announced the guest cast for Season 2 of its critically-acclaimed series Bel-Air, including a cameo from the Grammy-nominated musician Saweetie. The record-setting drama’s second season will premiere on February 23 with a reoccurring cast including Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs as well as new episodes streaming Thursdays.

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Bel-Air reimagines the iconic ’90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air that shot actor Will Smith into stardom through a dramatic lens. Following Will’s journey from the West Philadelphia streets to the gated mansions of Bel-Air, new sensation Jabari Banks’s updated version of the character reckons with the power of second chances as these two worlds collide, while “navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known,” per the show’s synopsis.

The first episode of Bel-Air Season 2 will feature an appearance for Saweetie as herself. McLinn (Cloak & Dagger, Blackish) is playing the busy and driven Doc Hightower, a basketball recruiter and AAU Coach impressed by Will’s game at Bel-Air Academy. Martin (This Is Us, All American: Homecoming) will play Jackie, who’s South L.A. street smarts put Will’s swagger to the test when they meet at a Venice basketball tournament. Downs (Darby and The Dead, Henry Danger) – on the other hand – will play Yazmin, the president of their school’s Black Student Union, who is impressed by Carlton’s contributions to the club.

The trailer for Bel-Air Season 2 shows Will at a crossroads when a new figure comes into his life and challenges all that he learned with the Banks family. As he tries to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of the first season, his brotherhood with Carlton (Olly Sholotan, Gigi & Nate) evolves as they grow closer and challenge each other’s differences. The coming season also sees Hilary (Coco Jones, Vampires vs. the Bronx) evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world, which spills over into her relationship with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones, Rel). The season will also highlight the struggles surrounding Viv (Cassandra Freeman, Inside Man) and Phil (Adrian Holmes, Elysium) as they try to balance their family with forging their own career paths and reconnecting to the what’s important to them.

Bel-Air is inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, with showrunner, executive producer and writer Carla Banks Waddles behind the creative team alongside Cooper, who serves as executive producer. The series filmed in Los Angeles is produced by Universal Television and Westbrook Studios with Smith acting as a producer alongside Anthony Sparks, Malcolm Spellman, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Benny Medina and Quincy Jones.

Season 2 of Bel-Air premieres February 23 on Peacock with new episodes streaming Thursdays. Check out the trailer below.