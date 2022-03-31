From executive producer Will Smith, co-showrunners T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson, and Morgan Cooper (whose viral trailer that reimagined the ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air inspired the Peacock original series) Bel-Air, a new dramatic take that follows Will (Jabari Banks) on a journey that quickly spirals out of control. Putting the streets of West Philadelphia behind him, as he moves into a gated mansion in Bel-Air with his Uncle Phillip (Adrian Holmes) and Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman), Will has to navigate where and how he fits in and what he wants from his second chance and this new opportunity.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Brady and Newson talked about why they want to take such a big swing with this series, winning over those who are skeptical about this reimagining, having the support of the team behind the original series, what it’s like to be a showrunner on a project like this, figuring out when and how to include Easter eggs, including conversations about race and class, how proud they are of what Banks has brought to this role, this season’s character journeys, and whether fans might ever see the Carlton dance.

Collider: First, I want to start off by asking what seems like the two most obvious questions. Why take on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, and if you’re going to take it on, why change it up so drastically and flip it around?

T.J. BRADY: It’s a big swing. We all get into this business, as any artist or any creative, to be bold and to take big swings. And so, when that kind of challenge comes up to us, after they had seen Morgan [Cooper]’s film and decided to pick it up, that’s when you really have to put your money where your mouth is and either step up and give it your best, or back off, and we wanted to step up and take it on.

RASHEED NEWSON: The question of, “Why do this?,” is part of what we examined, very early on. It was, “What do we have to say now? What is this show about and what does it have to offer, in this particular moment?” We thought there was a place for a Black family drama that was grounded and real, and not too sensational and not too dark. There can still be stories that come from family and people trying to do right by each other, but disagreeing on how that should be done. That’s really what’s been at the heart of this. This is a coming-of-age story for Will, but it’s also about this family trying to navigate being Black in America, which is dramatic in every household that it’s happening in.

Just to be clear, I love the show. I went into it skeptical because I had those questions, which I’m sure everyone has had, but it definitely won me over.

BRADY: I’m actually very gratified to hear that. We know people are gonna go in skeptical, who used to watch the other show. We’re gonna have a clean slate with a lot of the younger viewers.

NEWSON: I understand why people are skeptical. I don’t blame people. They care about that original series and they don’t want to see it tarnished, in any way. What I hope they know is that we also care about that original series and don’t want to see it tarnished, in any way. Everybody who worked on this show, watched the show and knew it and loves it. Oftentimes, you’d hear that in the interviews while we were staffing up the crew. People were like, “I’ve gotta be on this. I’m from Philly. I’ve gotta be on this. I’ve seen every episode.”

You’re doing this alongside the original series creators, Will Smith, Quincy Jones, and Benny Medina, who are all involved as producers. That’s a lot of clout, right there. What’s it like to take on that responsibility, but also know that they’re there to uplift you?

BRADY: And that’s what it’s been. It’s been all uplift. It’s had their blessing and their sign-off, right from the minute Morgan put that trailer online. That kind of clout that you mention, when they say, “This is the show,” that allows us to create that show. We’re not in first season show development hell, swirling around and debating forever, “What is this show? What’s the tone? What’s the look?” We had all that. All we had to do was execute you on that and tell the best stories we could because we got their blessing and their support.

NEWSON: We were nervous, at times, that maybe we’d go too far with a story and they would call and object, but that didn’t happen. Everybody’s been very supportive, all the way down the line.

This show has a bit of an unusual origin, evolving out of the short film that Morgan Cooper did. What was it like to see that, to see how the series evolved from there, and to collaborate and work with Morgan, throughout the season?

NEWSON: It was good. I saw that first trailer and I thought it was great. A lot of things can get lost in translation during the development process. I think it’s a testament to everybody involved that didn’t happen here. We were able to take that vision and apply it to this series, across Season 1. It isn’t easy. It’s hard. It takes a lot of energy and a lot of effort, but I think everybody was willing to do that because we all knew that we shared a common vision. We all knew we were rowing in the same direction.

BRADY: Yeah, absolutely. Just to have everything from the look, the feel, the music and the tone, it solves a lot of problems that most other shows are plagued with, before they even get off the ground.

What is the experience of being a showrunner on a big project like this? How does it feel to walk onto the set and have everyone from every department come to you with questions that they need answered and decisions they need made? Are there moments that you’re totally overwhelmed? How do you balance everything?

BRADY: I’m glad I have a partner.

NEWSON: There are two of us, which helps tremendously.

BRADY: We trust each other. We divide and conquer. We speak for each other with confidence. We’ve worked together for almost 17 years and have been through a lot of ups and downs and stressful times. It’s quite a responsibility. In a former life, I was in the military, way back when. That leadership portion of a professional life is something that I missed a great deal and I actually get to put it to use now. We had been hired to write on a few shows that were military shows – Narcos, Shooter, Army Wives – and it was because there was some specific military knowledge that I could maybe add. But I feel like, with this, I could bring a bigger part of who I was, back then, to the job now, from a leadership and management perspective.

NEWSON: It’s a big job. It’s a lot of stress. It’s also a lot of fun. I can say that we came to this job with a lot of experience, so we were ready. We knew what was important. We knew what was something you could compromise on and what you couldn’t compromise on. We were able to make decisions very quickly. We were also pretty collaborative when it came to everybody from Morgan to all the department heads. It’s been fun. It’s been exciting. I don’t know that there’ll ever be another year like this, given the launch of this show during a pandemic. I would go home and my husband would say, “How was your day?” And I’d say, “I don’t know. I’ve never had a day like this before.” And every day was like that. But I’m glad I had T.J. and I feel like we were born for this assignment, so that helps out a lot.

It’s such an unusual job because there isn’t one way to prepare and you have to be involved with everything, all the time, and everybody does it differently.

NEWSON: And we came into it with 14 years of experience. We’d worked for people like John Wells, who ran The West Wing, and Jeff Melvoin, and all these big time people, and we took what worked or what we liked from each of them and then applied our own spin to it. The big thing we learned is that you just have to be clear about what you want and you’ve got to be able to understand that everything isn’t a hill you can die on.

BRADY: You worry about the details. You try to get the details right, but don’t let something a small little detail that didn’t go perfectly stop the whole train. We’re responsible for keeping the train moving, delivering episodes, delivering a season on time and on budget, and also making it good. With all those things, you have to stop and look at the big picture. COVID presented obstacles that every show in town is having to deal with right now. You lose locations, you lose actors, and things you had expected to show up don’t show up on time because of supply chain issues, but you still have a show to make. You can’t just sit down and pout about it because you still have a show to make. So, having that attitude and making sure that we communicated that same attitude to the cast and crew, I feel like was one of the most important aspects of this job.

Fresh Prince is a show that I always watched and am very familiar with, and I’m also very familiar with its theme song. While you don’t use the theme song for the show, you do weave in a lot of the elements described in it. How do you approach what you want to pull from the original series and where to place those Easter eggs? Are there constant conversations about that?

NEWSON: It’s gotta play naturally. That was our rule. You can’t construct a scene, just to have an Easter egg. But for example, if Phil was gonna be talking to Geoffrey and they had to be doing something together, maybe they could shoot pool because they established in the original that Uncle Phil is great at that.

BRADY: When Will gets picked up at the airport, the car has something hanging from its mirror. When he was on the plane, he wanted a beverage. There were little ways that we could put that in, but the scene can’t be about that.

NEWSON: It rewards people for having that knowledge. And if you don’t catch it, you don’t feel left out. You just don’t catch it.

Did you go back to the original series at all, for any inspiration? Did you intentionally not want to?

NEWSON: I didn’t particularly go back and watch any episodes, but it’s not very far from my mind. What we’re trying to do is not recreate any episodes, but look at that history and say, “Is there anything here that’s been established, that we can now explore in a drama, for this show?” That was the best, when you could find some pocket of drama that had been there the whole time, and now you can make a meal of it.

It’s also always been a show that has had conversations around race and class. How do you feel you can expand that conversation around those issues now, in a way that couldn’t have been done before, either in the sitcom format or just because of the time period it was made?

NEWSON: It’s mostly the sitcom format. They only had half an hour, and stories didn’t carry over from one episode to the next, typically. We don’t have to wrap everything up in 30 minutes. We can play that down the line. Part of it just comes from that fact that, if you’re gonna be grounded and you’re gonna play reality and it’s gonna be a contemporary show, you have to tackle those issues. We didn’t set out with an agenda of saying, “We need to cover this, that or the other,” but it naturally happen. You have a room full of diverse writers, telling these stories and oftentimes pulling from their lives, and that just fed the show. You’ll feel that heart and soul when you watch it.

BRADY: Also, we’re not going for the punchline. We’re not going for laughs. A comedy’s goal is to make people laugh, with that situation. Our goal in telling a drama is drama. It’s conflict. It’s stories and problems, so that when you solve those problems, they give you more problems to solve, which gives you more stories. It’s just a difference in our objective that helped us help us do that.

This is your lead’s first professional acting gig. What was it like to see Jabari Banks at the beginning of this season and how has it been to watch this journey that he’s going on?

BRADY: We’re blown away. I feel like he was born ready for this. It’s hard to explain.

NEWSON: I’m proud of him. I’ll go on record and say that I was nervous. He did have very limited experience. I questioned whether or not we were gonna put this show on his shoulders. But as we continued through the audition process, he just emerged as the strongest one. Also, just talking to him, outside of the audition, you got a sense of him as a person, and that’s also extraordinary. He is a wonderful leader on the set. This is a lot to take on, and he’s got his head on his shoulders and he can do this.

We see Hilary really trying to find her voice and her own place in the world while her family is definitely wanting to push her in the direction they want her to go in. How hard will things be for her, as a member of this family who doesn’t necessarily want for herself what her parents want for her?

BRADY: That is a very universal story in families all across America and all across the world. Are we gonna live the life our parents have charted for us, or are we gonna live the life we chart for ourselves? In doing so, you’re gonna run into some obstacles and pitfalls that you didn’t foresee, and dealing with that and overcoming it will make you examine how bad you really wanna do this thing. Are you gonna stop and are you gonna go back to where it’s safe, or are you gonna keep on going ahead? Hilary really gives us the ability to tell that story, through the lens of social media. It’s a universal story. It’s almost a timeless story, but what grounds it in the here and now is how she wants to do it.

NEWSON: I’m actually really proud of that storyline because it’s Hilary questioning the traditional path of success, as it has been defined, which is that you go to college, you get a secure job, and then you work until you retire. And she’s somebody saying, “I’m not sure college is for me.” She’s trying to chart her own path, and I think a lot of young people are doing that today. When you look at the price of college and look at what you get when you graduate, I think a lot of people are saying, “Maybe I’m gonna go a different way.”

What did you want to do with Ashley and the journey that she goes on in the first season?

NEWSON: She builds throughout the season. We have a special storyline for her that deals with her growing up and her own sense of identity, that starts towards the middle of the season. What’s nice is that this show has a two-season pickup, so there are gonna be 20 episodes. We’ve got the room and the time to tell these stories, and we don’t feel like we have to jam them in. When you’ve got this many characters, there’s a world in which you try to race through stories, just to give people something to do, or you resolve them way quicker than they would ever resolve in real life. I think that’s a disservice to some of the stories that we would be trying to tell. We have the time to let them unfold naturally.

It’s so interesting to see a character like Carlton, who obviously is the most different from the original series, and to see that push and pull between Carlton and Will and to see them really at odds with each other, because we didn’t get to see them in an antagonistic relationship before.

NEWSON: Yeah. Before, Carlton was the butt of all Will’s jokes, which is fine because it was a comedy and that works. With this, when we talked about grounding this and we talked about where the Banks’ family was before Will arrived, it dawned us that Carlton is a good student, he’s smart, he’s connected, he’s of this world, so he would be a popular kid. He would essentially be the prince of Bel-Air before Will arrived, and he would be incredibly threatened by Will’s arrival.

How much of a plan do you have for this show? Did you have a very clear path for Season 1? Do you have a strong sense of what Season 2 would be? Do you have to come up with a five-season plan anymore?

BRADY: We have ideas, but we don’t have a map.

NEWSON: For Season 1, we had a really good plan because you’ve gotta present that to the network and the studio, very early in the process. For Season 2, it gets cloudier, as you move out into the seasons.

BRADY: We’re gonna make sure we lay out something that’s worthy of the first season.

NEWSON: There are so many pieces on the board, and we’ve gotta grow and the show has to respond to these actors. You’ve gotta go with their talents and what they’re bringing. I think it’s best to be fluid.

Should people be waiting for the possibility of seeing the Carlton dance happen at any point, or should we not hold out hope for that?

NEWSON: There are Easter eggs, but I think they’re gonna play a little more subtle than maybe the Carton dance would allow. We’ve talked about that in the room, and you’ve gotta concoct some natural way that this character would know that song and break into that dance. It’s a hard needle to thread, for that one, specifically. But I think there will be plenty of Easter eggs for people who love the original.

BRADY: There are other nods to the original. They’re just a little more subtle.

Another aspect of Fresh Prince was that every character had their own clear style and there was a big focus on fashion. How did you want to incorporate that with this show?

NEWSON: It’s interesting, a lot of those conversations, you’ve gotta have before you start shooting any of the show. You’ve gotta sit down and hammer out what the budget is gonna be and make sure you’ve got the resources to deliver on that because there are a lot of characters on this show. These are people in a rich family, so they’re gonna wear expensive clothes, even if they’re just lounging around the house. A lot of that work is done before anyone yells, “Action!,” on the first episode. Same with the art that you see in this show. Same with the music. You can’t just hope that it will happen, once you’re in the middle of production.

This show has so much individual personality with each of the characters, which is established immediately.

NEWSON: It gets established quickly on screen because we’ve been hammering it out for a while.

BRADY: There was a lot of forethought and deliberation on what it was gonna be, so it got established very quickly. And then, you can really refine it and hone it, once you cast the actors and see how they look and feel in certain things. We got very lucky with how everything clicked.

