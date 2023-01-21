Bel-Air, the dramatic reimagined version of the 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air surprised everyone with its massive success. The critically-acclaimed drama series became the most-streamed original series on Peacock and gained the platform record-breaking customer acquisition, viewership, and upgrades. The series premiered with three episodes on February 13, 2022, with new episodes released weekly on Thursdays. The show follows its 16-year-old main character Will Smith's complicated journey from the West Philadelphia streets to the gated mansions of Bel-Air.

Multiple streaming platforms were vying for the rights to the show at the time it was in development and Peacock is the one that landed the project. On September 8, 2020, Peacock gave the series a two-season order, with Westbrook Inc. and Universal Television as producers. After the first season officially wrapped on March 31, 2022, with its 10th episode, the series is set to return soon with a second season. Bel-Air Season 2 will include a few new faces, some celebrity cameo appearances, and a lot more drama. Here is everything we know so far about the anticipated release.

When and Where Is Bel-Air Season 2 Releasing?

Bel-Air Season 2 will launch on February 23, 2023, on Peacock. New images from the upcoming season as well as a lovely teaser were also published by Peacock's official channels. The second season will follow the release model of the first season, with the first three episodes of Bel-Air Season 2 premiering on Thursday, February 23, 2023, followed by the weekly release of fresh episodes. Bel-Air Season 2 will be released exclusively on the Peacock streaming platform. It is currently one of the biggest titles on the platform. Viewers will need a Peacock Premium subscription to watch Bel-Air Season 2. The first season of Bel-Air is currently available to stream on Peacock as well, if you're in the mood for a rewatch.

Watch the Bel-Air Season 2 Trailer

Peacock released an official teaser trailer for Bel-Air Season 2 along with the season's announcement. The short teaser gave the first look at all the main characters who will resume their journey in the upcoming season. The trailer hinted at a lot of upheaval for the main characters as Will Smith lays words of wisdom for viewers in the background. A new trailer was released on January 19, 2023, which gives a better look at the story of the new season. Check it out in the player above.

What Is the Plot of Bel-Air Season 2?

The official plot of the second season of Bel-Air reads:

Season two of Bel-Air picks up with Will at a crossroads in his life as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences. We’ll also see Hilary evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and how that spills over into her relationship with Jazz, and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv and Phil balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them.

Who Are the Returning Cast of Bel-Air Season 2?

The first season of Bel-Air came to a spectacular conclusion, but there are still many unanswered questions regarding Will's enigmatic background and present decisions. Will Smith, portrayed by Jabari Banks, is everyone's favorite protagonist and will return in Season 2 to finish his journey. For the unversed, Will Smith is a fictionalized version of the actual actor Will Smith, who starred as the lead in the original NBC television sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, which ran from 1990 to 1996.

Will's aunt Vivian Banks, played by Cassandra Freeman, will also be back. She is the matriarch who has everyone's best interests at heart. She was one of the series' most endearing characters because of her love for her family. Freeman is also known for her role in The Wanda Durant Story. Her on-screen husband, Philip Banks played by Adrian Holmes, will also reprise his role in Season 2. He is Smith's uncle but grows to be a father figure to him, making him a pivotal character in the show. Since the early 1990s, Adrian Holmes has worked in both television and movies. He is known for his roles in White Noise 2, The Cabin in the Woods, and Chained.

The children of Phillip and Vivian, Ashley Banks, portrayed by Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel), Carlton Banks, played by Olly Sholotan (Run Hide Fight), and Hillary Banks, played by Coco Jones (Good Luck, Charlie), will all return for Season 2. With the three siblings, Smith has a range of relationships. Hillary embodies the stereotypical spoiled affluent kid. She wants to leave her parents' house and establish herself, but she is also more ambitious and career-focused. Will immediately piques Carlton Banks' ire, and he tries everything in his ability to make his life miserable. The two have a very strained relationship, and Carlton eventually turns out to be the series' antagonist. In contrast to Carlton, Ashley is the youngest member of the Banks family and enjoys her wonderful relationship with Smith. She is like the little sister Will always wished he had.

Will's best friend Jazz, played by Jordan L. Jones, will also be back to help him survive in Bel-Air. In addition to always having Will's back, Jazz occasionally serves as a mentor to him. Jordan L. Jones is perhaps best known for playing Nat in the Fox comedy Rel, co-created by and starring Lil Rel Howery. Jimmy Akingbola (Most Dangerous Game), who played Philip's butler Geoffrey, will also return as Philip's best man beside him. Lisa, who is currently Will's girlfriend and Carlton's ex-girlfriend, will also return for Season 2. Simone Joy Jones, the actress portraying Lisa has also appeared in the film The Son of No One.

Who Are the New Faces and Guest Appearances Announced for Bel-Air Season 2?

Peacock announced on January 12, 2023, that three new stars have been brought in for Season 2's recurring parts. Doc Hightower is a busy and motivated basketball recruiter and AAU Coach who is impressed by Will's performance at Bel-Air Academy. He will be played by Brooklyn McLinn, known for his previous roles in Cloak & Dagger and Black-ish. Yazmin, the Black Student Union president at Bel-Air Academy, will be portrayed by Riele Downs (Darby and the Dead, Henry Danger), who will seemingly become close to Carlton in the organization. And Jackie, a South Los Angeles native whose street smarts test Will's swagger at a Venice basketball tournament, will be played by Jazlyn Martin (This Is Us, All American: Homecoming). As for guest appearances, rap star Saweetie will make an appearance in the season premiere as herself.

Who Is Behind the Making of Bel-Air Season 2?

The series developed with inspiration from the pilot director, co-writer, and executive producer Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic ‘90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Morgan Cooper will serve as a director, co-writer, and executive producer on Season 2 as well. TJ Brady and Rasheed Newson, who were the showrunners of the first season, have left the project, and Carla Banks Waddles was named showrunner and executive producer for the season in October 2022. Coincidentally, Brady and Newson were themselves the third set of showrunners to be brought on. The show was originally set to have Chris Collins as the showrunner, who was replaced by Diane Houston, who in turn was replaced by Brady and Newson. The outgoing showrunners are also expected to continue as executive producers, alongside Morgan Cooper, Will Smith, Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Benny Medina, Anthony Sparks, and Quincy Jones, with Andy Borowitz and Susan Borowitz, who are also credited as the show's creators (the duo also created The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air). The series was filmed in Los Angeles and is produced by Universal Television and Westbrook Studios.