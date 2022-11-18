The second season of Peacock’s Bel-Air is set to premiere this winter, and the streamer has just released a new trailer. With the outstanding success of the first season, Bel-Air Season 2 promises to push the envelope while honoring the heart of the legacy series. Bel-Air Season 2 will pick up with Will (Jabari Banks) battling inner conflict as a new figure shows up in his life with questions that challenge what he has learned in Bel Air, competing for control of his influence. We will also see Will and Carlton’s brotherhood evolve as they challenge each other's differences.

Carla Banks Waddles, the showrunner, executive producer and writer for the second season, has promised to go deeper with the themes touched in the last season. Waddles stated that this season will revolve around what it means to be a family, even when it's challenging. She said questions about rebuilding trust within family and how to find your individualism will be asked.

“In season two, the show will continue to find ways to push the envelope and feel refreshing and unique while also honoring the heart of the legacy series. Last season was very much about the introduction to the Banks family world, and this season we get to go deeper with some of the themes we touched on— What it truly means to be a family even when it’s challenging. How do you rebuild trust within a family? How do you find your own way, your individualism within a family?”

According to Waddles, Will’s character will also be explored beyond what was done in season one. She said his character will have to struggle to find his independence and his West Philly identity. “We’ll also explore Will’s character beyond feeling like a fish-out-of-water. He’s now struggling to find a balance of maintaining his independence and his West Philly identity while also being open to new opportunities for himself in Bel-Air,” she explained.

Image via Peacock

Waddles added that the other characters will also have more in-depth stories surrounding parenting, romantic relationships, and friendships.

“Viv and Phil are also trying to find a balance as they parent teenagers who think they have all the answers -- Allowing Will and their children the freedom to make their own decisions, while also guiding with a gentle, and sometimes firm hand. We love that the Banks family is aspirational, but more important, they’re accessible and grounded. This entire cast brings so much of themselves to this show —talent and enthusiasm, but also a real respect, genuine love and thoughtfulness for these characters and their relationships. I love talking with them and hearing how they see and experience these characters. It all leads to a very collaborative and rich storytelling process that feels authentic.”

Bel-Air reimagines popular sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new and dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel Air. Season 2 will premiere on February 23, with three episodes at launch and new episodes streaming every Thursday. The second season will have 10 episodes airing for 60 minutes each.

Returning cast members are Adrian Holmes as Phillip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffery, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa Wilkes.

Bel-Air Season 2 premieres February 23, 2023. Watch the trailer below: