There's just over a month left before fans will return to Bel-Air for Season 2 and Peacock has a new trailer teasing a tumultuous time ahead for Will (Jabari Banks) and the Banks family. Following a heart-shattering season finale that destroyed the trust between Will and his aunt and uncle, he's now rethinking everything he learned in Bel-Air as a new figure starts gaining influence in his life. This newest look at the upcoming season sees him starting to slip back into the issues that brought him to Bel-Air in the first place - betting on basketball and getting involved in fights - but he also has a chance at greatness thanks to a pro basketball scout. The rest of the Bel-Air family has their problems too as they navigate life with Will around far less.

Spurned by his family's dishonesty about his father, Will is now looking to make it on his own, and he seems to be living it up. He's found a place to crash and makes some easy money through street basketball games, but it comes at a cost. He has another run-in with the cops and nearly fights another player. His and Carlton's (Olly Sholotan) brotherhood is on full display as he worries about Will, but his actions also concern Phil (Adrian Holmes) and Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola). As he distances himself from his family, Will gets in with a pro basketball scout promising to elevate his game if he works privately with him, but there's an air of unease surrounding this new influence in his life.

Back at the Banks' home, Will's presence is sorely missed, though the problems keep mounting. Hilary (Coco Jones) becomes a boss in her influencer career, disrupting her partnerships and relationship with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones) while Phil and Vivian (Cassandra Freeman) argue over how their careers are interrupting their marriage. This looks to be a season of hardships for Carlton most of all, however, as he struggles with his identity and anxiety in school and in Bel-Air at large. He's frustrated that nobody seems to look beyond his mistakes, and it all comes to a head when someone pushes him to the breaking point and punches start being thrown.

Image via Peacock

Former Fresh Prince Star Tatyana Ali Is Slated to Guest Star in Season 2 of Bel-Air

In an exciting turn, Peacock was also able to announce the return of the original Ashley Banks, Tatyana Ali, to Bel-Air as a recurring guest star! She makes a brief but sweet cameo in the trailer where she's in the middle of a heart-to-heart with the Bel-Air universe Ashley (Akira Akbar). The two of them will get plenty of quality time in the upcoming season as Ali plays the English-Literature teacher Mrs. Hughes who is often supportive of Ashley and even gives her books from her special collection. She's the latest member of the old Banks family to make an appearance after Daphne Maxwell-Reed and Vernee Watson-Johnson guest-starred in Season 1.

Bel-Air is a massive success story, spawning from a viral trailer by Morgan Cooper and quickly becoming one of Peacock's most popular series. Season 2 will continue Will's complicated journey with Carla Banks Waddles now in the driver's seat as showrunner, writer, and executive producer alongside Cooper. Simone Joy Jones also stars with Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin, and Riele Downs on board as recurring cast. Grammy-nominated rapper Saweetie will also have a cameo in the upcoming season.

Both Waddles and Cooper have teased that this season is a deeper exploration of the Banks family and Will after the first season re-introduced the legacy characters in a new light. With the release of the previous trailer, Waddles went in-depth on the family dynamics as trust is rebuilt and what the future holds for Will and his aunt and uncle as they balance the various relationships under and beyond their roof. Cooper added that he was especially happy that Waddles is at the helm for Season 2, saying in a statement:

Man, it feels so good to be back! The response from the fans in season one was electrifying, and we couldn't be more excited to have Carla Waddles taking the reins as showrunner for season two. She has an incredible perspective and voice that jumps off the page and challenges our amazing cast to go even deeper in their character journeys. The future of our show is bright and I can't wait for fans to see what's in store for the Banks family in season two. EVERYONE is ready to level up in this new chapter, especially Will, who’s determined to become his own man after the fallout with Lou and the Banks family in the season one finale. The themes of trust, pride and ambition are at the forefront, and all our characters find themselves at unique crossroads that will be life changing.

Return to Bel-Air for ten new one-hour episodes starting February 23 exclusively on Peacock. Check out the new Season 2 trailer below.