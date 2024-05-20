The Big Picture Bel-Air Season 3 premieres Aug 15 with 3 new episodes, promising drama, romance, and family dynamics.

Will and Carlton team up to navigate challenges, while the rest of the family face their own issues.

New characters and fresh talent join the cast for Season 3, offering a gritty and grounded reimagining.

Peacock is preparing to welcome everyone back into the home of the Banks family this summer with Bel-Air Season 3. Following a dramatic close to Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton's (Olly Sholotan) junior year of high school, everyone is ready for warmer weather and bigger challenges ahead. A new set of images shared today teases the summer fun and scintillating drama that awaits when the gritty and grounded hit re-imagining of the classic Will Smith sitcom returns. We also know that the family will be back in action starting on August 15 with three new episodes.

Season 3 of Bel-Air will pick up in the aftermath of Season 2 with school out and Will ready to experience the luxuries of Bel-Air life on his terms. Although he was reverting to his old ways thanks to new influences, he's forged a better perspective on life thanks to the Banks family and is honing on what he loves and dreaming bigger than ever. His latest pursuit will see him team up with Carlton who, after ending last season admitting to his drug addiction, is eager to redeem himself and build a stronger relationship with his cousin. A few images highlight their surprisingly tight-knit dynamic despite their differences in worldview, though time will tell whether their partnership will remain fruitful.

Elsewhere, Will's relationship with Lisa (Simone Joy Jones) will heat up throughout the summer and figures to play heavily into his storyline in Season 3 if the stills are any indication. The rest of the family have their own problems to confront, with Aunt Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) navigating rocky waters amid ever-mounting work stresses. With Phil starting a new firm and accepting dinner date invitations from his new business partner Erika (Diandra Lyle), there is a lot to balance that could ultimately blow up in their faces. Romantic relationships will be a key theme for much of the family, as Hilary (Coco Jones) and LaMarcus (Justin Cornwell) also face some staggering obstacles in their bond, while Ashley (Akira Akbar) begins opening up to romance ahead of her first year in high school. Finally, following the ominous letter he received from East London, Geoffrey (Jimmy Akingbola) will see his past from across the pond come back to haunt him.

Who Else Will Be in 'Bel-Air' for Season 3?

Season 3 of Bel-Air will also see the return of Jordan L. Jones as Jazz alongside Karrueche Tran as Ivy and Joivan Wade Frederick. In addition, the Andy and Susan Borowitz-co-created series has brought in some fresh talent to expand the season, including The Chi's Vic Mensa as Quentin and Neon's Alycia Pascual-Peña as Amira. Showrunner and writer Carla Banks Waddles will once again be at the helm when the series returns, joining director Morgan Cooper, among others, as an executive producer.

Bel-Air Season 3 premieres on Peacock with three new episodes starting on August 15. All episodes of Seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream now. Check out the first-look images in the gallery above.

Bel-Air A young man's life takes a dramatic turn when a simple altercation sends him from the streets of West Philadelphia to the opulent mansions of Bel-Air. In this contemporary take, he faces the challenges of fitting into a world that contrasts starkly with his upbringing, all while dealing with the expectations of his new family and the culture shock of his surroundings. Release Date February 13, 2022 Cast Coco Jones , Jordan L. Jones , Olly Sholotan , Adrian Holmes , Jimmy Akingbola , Cassandra Freeman , Akira Akbar , Jabari Banks , Simone Joy Jones Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Creator(s) Andy Borowitz , Susan Borowitz , T.J. Brady

