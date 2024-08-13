The Banks family is back in Bel-Air Season 3, and while they're hoping to spend some time in the Los Angeles sunshine, they still can't escape a brand-new series of familial challenges. Following the explosive events of Season 2, the cast of the dramatic The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air revival try to find some rest and relaxation during the summer season. That's easier said than done, as just some examples of what the characters will be facing include Will (Jabari Banks) facing his long-lost dad (Marlon Wayans) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) continuing to overcome his addiction issues.

Even though it's only been a year since Peacock's hit dramatic remake's second season, the wait for Season 3 almost feels as if it's been agonizingly long. Thankfully, the wait is almost finally over, as fans of Bel-Air will only have to wait a few more days to jump back into the dramatic tale of Will and the Banks family. To find out more about the show's next season, as well as its premiere date, episode schedule, and more, here is when you can watch Bel-Air Season 3.

Is 'Bel-Air' Season 3 Premiering on TV?

Unlike the more light-hearted sitcom that inspired the current show, Bel-Air will not be airing on cable or live television. Instead, the show will be following suit with the two prior seasons and will be releasing exclusively on streaming.

Is 'Bel-Air' Season 3 Streaming Online?

Similar to the two seasons that preceded it, Bel-Air Season 3 will be released exclusively on Peacock. As for a premiere date, Bel-Air Season 3 will be debuting with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, August 15th, 2024. It's the latest of hopefully many new projects coming to Peacock, as the streaming network is also hard at work on a new season of Rian Johnson's murder mystery series, Poker Face. Peacock is also starting to wind down its coverage as the main streaming host of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Peacock currently has two subscription plans available: Premium and Premium Plus. They can be charged as a monthly subscription or as an annual one, with the latter giving you a twelve-month subscription for the price of ten. For a full breakdown of each of Peacock's plans, including its features and cost, refer to the table below:

Subscription Plan Features Cost Premium Peacock's entire catalog of movies, shows, and sports

Access to exclusive originals and NBCUniversal theatrical films months after they premiere

Live sports and special events

Ongoing shows from NBC and Bravo

Over 50 live-television channels

Limited ads $7.99 per month

$79.99 per year Premium Plus Peacock's entire catalog of movies, shows, and sports

Access to exclusive originals and NBCUniversal theatrical films months after they premiere

Live sports and special events

Ongoing shows from NBC and Bravo

Over 50 live-television channels

No ads (with some exceptions)

Select downloadable titles for offline use

Access to local NBC channel $13.99 per month

$139.99 per year

Can You Watch 'Bel-Air' Season 3 Without Peacock?

No, Bel-Air Season 3 will not be available to stream anywhere besides Peacock starting mid-August. It is possible that episodes of Season 3 will become available to rent or buy on VOD at a later date.

Watch the Trailer for 'Bel-Air' Season 3

Peacock revealed the main trailer for Bel-Air Season 3 on July 19th, 2024, which gets audiences up to speed on what Will and the Banks family have been up to since last season. Things seem to be going okay, as Will and Carlton have secured some jobs for the summer at the local country club. However, it isn't long before demons from their past begin to resurface. Look closely and you'll be able to catch Joseph Marcell (who played Geoffrey in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) portraying a brand-new character for Season 3.

What is 'Bel-Air' About?

The official synopsis for Bel-Air reads as follows:

Set in modern-day Los Angeles, Peacock’s drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known.

