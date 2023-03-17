Sweet life in Bel-Air will only get sweeter, as Peacock has officially renewed their successful drama for a third season. The series is a reimagining of the 1990s sitcom that starred Will Smith as a young man who is sent to live with his wealthy uncle in Los Angeles after getting himself into trouble back at Philadelphia. The new version is led by Jabari Banks in the role of Smith, with a serious tone implemented to the story about learning the value of family. Andy and Susan Borowitz were responsible for creating the contemporary drama, which will now return for a third round.

The second season of Bel-Air, which is currently releasing episodes every Thursday on Peacock, picks up with Will (Banks) at a crossroads as a new figure comes into his life who challenges what he’s learned in Bel-Air and competes for control of his influence. He juggles this while navigating his home life with the Banks family and trying to rebuild the trust that was broken at the end of last season. We’ll see Will and Carlton’s (Olly Sholotan) brotherhood start to evolve as they grow closer, but still challenge each other about their differences.

On the other hand, Hilary (Coco Jones) will evolve as she becomes more of a boss in her influencer world and that spills over into her relationship with Jazz (Jordan L. Jones), and also highlight the relatable struggles around Viv (Cassandra Freeman) and Phil (Adrian Holmes) balancing marriage and family while trying to forge their own career paths and reconnect to the things that are important to them. The bonds the family shares is at the center of the current season, which premiered on the platform back on February 23. The finale is scheduled to be available on Peacock on April 27.

Image via Peacock

RELATED: Where to Watch 'Bel-Air': Where to Stream the Season 2

Introducing the Special Guests

The second season of Bel-Air wanted to go beyond what the first installment had established, so the series will be equipped with plenty of special appearances from guest celebrities. Saweetie will be introduced in an undisclosed role this time around, with stars such as Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs also joining the show. You can tune in every Thursday night to find out what's next for Will's journey, and how his decisions will affect the rest of his family. The second season of Bel-Air is scheduled to release weekly episodes until the finale is released on Thursday, April 27.

You can check out the trailer for the second season of Bel-Air below: