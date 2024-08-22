The Big Picture Will and Carlton introduce their mentor and peers to their passionate business concept "Blackccess" in a new exclusive clip for Bel-Air Season 3.

In the clip, Blackccess is a lifestyle brand aimed at dreamers with the "access" to make their dreams come true, with Will on logistics and Carlton on business questions.

Season 3 of Bel-Air follows Will and Carlton's summer pursuits, including starting a business, with new episodes on Peacock.

It may be summer in Bel-Air Season 3, but Will (Jabari Banks) and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) are still trying to make a name for themselves in an exclusive new clip for Episode 4 of the new season. The two protagonist cousins of the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air remake have recently become mentees for a program led by Quentin (Vic Mensa) and they think they've come up with a passionate concept for a new business they think will lead to some great things. The below clip showcases Will and Carlton introducing their mentor and peers to "Blackccess".

As described by Will and Carlton in the Bel-Air Season 3 clip, Blackccess is a lifestyle brand, which the two describe as a company "for those who have the chance to dream big and for those who have the access to make it happen". While they might get on each other's nerves from time to time, Will and Carlton end up being a perfect pair, with Will handling the more practical details like the company's proceeds going toward Black-owned businesses and Carlton handling all the technical business questions like what their CPA costs are. Quentin is very clearly impressed by the two's presentation, though he almost discovers that Will and Carlton have had some problems with their inventory. Still, Will is able to smooth-talk their way out of giving more details, and the clip ends with them trying to achieve their goal of making a profitable business by the end of the summer.

What Is 'Bel-Air' Season 3 About?

As fans of the series likely already know, Bel-Air is a more dramatic reimagining of the classic Will Smith-starring sitcom, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, based on a viral proof-of-concept short film of the same name. While it still has the heart and levity of its predecessor, Bel-Air reins in the humor to tell a more grounded story with meaningful commentaries on prejudice and classism in America. Still, the premise is largely the same, with Will being forced to move from West Philadelphia to Bel-Air with his Aunt and Uncle so he can have a chance at a better life.

Season 3 of Bel-Air sees Will and the Banks family on summer break, where their personal issues and challenges don't want to take a vacation. Will and Carlton are still trying to push forward to be the best versions of themselves they can be, with them both taking on summer jobs in addition to starting their own business. Fans of the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air show can also expect to see a cameo from Joseph Marcell (the actor behind the Banks' butler, Geoffrey) on this season of Bel-Air.

Three new episodes of Bel-Air premiere today, exclusively on Peacock. Watch our sneak peek above.

Bel-Air A young man's life takes a dramatic turn when a simple altercation sends him from the streets of West Philadelphia to the opulent mansions of Bel-Air. In this contemporary take, he faces the challenges of fitting into a world that contrasts starkly with his upbringing, all while dealing with the expectations of his new family and the culture shock of his surroundings. Release Date February 13, 2022 Cast Coco Jones , Jordan L. Jones , Olly Sholotan , Adrian Holmes , Jimmy Akingbola , Cassandra Freeman , Akira Akbar , Jabari Banks , Simone Joy Jones Main Genre Drama Creator(s) Andy Borowitz , Susan Borowitz , T.J. Brady Writers Andy Borowitz

