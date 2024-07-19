The Big Picture Season 3 of Bel-Air will delve into the Banks family's struggles, including Will's father's return.

Will and Carlton start their summer with summer jobs but face unexpected challenges.

The upcoming season explores themes such as partnership differences, family pressures, and romantic hurdles for the characters.

School may be out for the cast of Bel-Air, but that doesn't mean their struggles as a family unit are over in the upcoming third season, which just got its first trailer. The dramatic reimagining of the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air Season 3 will have Will (Jabari Banks) and the rest of the Banks family continue to deal with a variety of serious topics. Other big developments for the upcoming season of Bel-Air include the return of Will's infamous father Lou (Marlon Wayans) and a surprise-yet-welcome appearance of Joseph Marcell, who played Geoffrey in the original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air series.

The for Bel-Air Season 3 begins with Will and the Banks family planning for their summer vacation, but none of them really have any idea of what's in store. Things seem pretty low-key to start with, as Will and Carlton (Olly Sholotan) get summer jobs at the local country club. However, things take an immediate left turn for Will and the rest of his family as soon as his father Lou enters the picture. The official plot synopsis for Bel-Air Season 3 reads as follows:

In season three, school’s out for the summer, and Will is doing Bel-Air his way. Being a part of the Banks family has given him a new perspective – it isn’t just about wealth, it means that Will now has options to lean into other things that excite him and has the privilege to dream bigger. As Will makes an exciting pivot, he finds a partner in Carlton, who desperately wants to leave his life of addiction behind and rebuild his damaged reputation. And while the dynamic duo has a lot of exciting wins, working together also reveals fundamental differences in their backgrounds and worldviews. Can a partnership of such extremes work? Pressure at work and home will also pose challenges for Viv and Phil. How does a couple hold strong when their lives are at sea? Hilary’s romantic journey with LaMarcus will face some shocking hurdles, and Ashley’s views on romance will start to blossom as she comes of age the summer before she starts high school, and Geoffrey’s London past will come a little too close to home.

Who Stars in 'Bel-Air' Season 3?

Most of the series regulars from the past two seasons of Bel-Air will be returning for Season 3. Jabari Banks (American Dream: The 21 Savage Story) as Will Smith, Adrian Holmes (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Philip Banks, Cassandra Freeman (Luke Cage) as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan (Cruel Summer) as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones (Vampires vs. the Bronx) as Hilary Banks, Akira Akbar (Captain Marvel) as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola (In the Long Run) as Geoffrey Thompson, Jordan L. Jones (All Rise), and Simone Joy Jones (Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead). Additionally, fans of the show can also expect to see Air star Marlon Wayans as Will's father, Lou, as well as original Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Joseph Marcell in a special mystery role.

Bel-Air Season 3 will debut exclusively on Peacock with a three-episode premiere on Thursday, August 15th, 2024. Check out the Season 3 trailer below:

Bel-Air A young man's life takes a dramatic turn when a simple altercation sends him from the streets of West Philadelphia to the opulent mansions of Bel-Air. In this contemporary take, he faces the challenges of fitting into a world that contrasts starkly with his upbringing, all while dealing with the expectations of his new family and the culture shock of his surroundings. Release Date February 13, 2022 Cast Coco Jones , Jordan L. Jones , Olly Sholotan , Adrian Holmes , Jimmy Akingbola , Cassandra Freeman , Akira Akbar , Jabari Banks , Simone Joy Jones Main Genre Drama Seasons 2 Creator(s) Andy Borowitz , Susan Borowitz , T.J. Brady Story By Andy Borowitz Writers Andy Borowitz Streaming Service(s) Peacock , Prime Video Directors Carla Banks Waddles Showrunner Carla Banks Waddles Expand

