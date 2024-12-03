Peacock's Bel-Air has provided viewers with a modernized version of the hit Will Smith-led sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. It is also one of the first few original programs on the streaming platform and has arguably become one of its most popular shows to date. With the third season having recently arrived on the streamer on August 15, a report from Deadline revealed that the teen drama series has just been renewed for Season 4. However, though the series getting renewed will certainly be exciting news for fans, the fourth season will also serve as its last.

According to the outlet, the Season 4 renewal — which was announced three months after the Season 3's wedding finale — was delayed probably due to budget conversations that transpired off-camera. It runs counter to the Season 3 renewal announcement, which came prior to the Season 2 finale. As if Bel-Air's ending with only four seasons is not bad news enough, Deadline also reported that the fourth season will only consist of eight episodes, which is two episodes fewer than the previous seasons.

'Bel-Air' Has Been Performing Critically Well

Bel-Air is a reimagined take on William Smith's (played by Smith in The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air) complex life as he navigates a new journey from roaming around the streets of West Philadelphia to adjusting to a new world he's thrown into in the gated mansions of the titular affluent neighborhood. While the first season didn't quite impress the critics, with only a 65% Rotten Tomatoes score as of this writing, the following seasons managed to outdo the critical reception of Season 1, with Season 2 receiving a 90% critics score on the review-aggregating platform. Moreover, Season 3 garnered a stellar 100% score. Though it's still way too early to assume how the upcoming fourth season will fare critically, it will be exciting to see Bel-Air outperform itself once again.

Jabari Banks, who can also be seen in the Benedict Wong-led heist thriller Bad Genius, stars in Bel-Air as Will Smith. Other cast members include Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey Thompson, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, among others. The series is only an addition to Peacock's growing list of original programs, including Poker Face, One Of Us Is Lying, A Friend Of The Family, Based On A True Story, and more.

The first three seasons of Bel-Air are available to stream on Peacock. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates about Season 4.