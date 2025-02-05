Bel-Air, the 2022 reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, will end with the upcoming fourth season. Starring Jabari Banks as Will Smith, the show is a "dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known," reads the official description. Cassandra Freeman plays Vivian Banks, Will's aunt, with whom he lives in Bel-Air. The actress spoke to ScreenRant about the upcoming final season and revealed that conversations about the story's direction are already happening, and production will begin in a few months.

"Oh, it's bittersweet, but I feel so ecstatic that, you know, so many people don't get to go back. They're just like, 'And you are done,'" Freeman said, reflecting on the favorable treatment the show got from Peacock. Many shows don't get their final season. "So, it feels great that we get to have this family reunion and really end the show with purpose, with intention," she added, revealing her excitement about getting back on set one last time with the rest of the cast. "We've already started talking about storylines, and yeah, we'll be back at work in a few months," Freeman concluded.

What's Next For 'Bel-Air'?

Image via Peacock

The final season concludes the stories developed throughout the series, specifically in the third season. The season found Will expanding his world after realizing this new environment had more to offer than the previous. His relationships took huge strides, including with his cousin Carlton (Olly Sholotan) and love interest Lisa (Simone Joy Jones). Can these relationships weather life's challenges? Meanwhile, Hilary (Coco Jones) got her happy ending as she said "I do" to LaMarcus (Justin Cornwell) in a posh and vibrant wedding. Is it happy ever after? Elsewhere, Aunt Viv and Uncle Phillips (Adrian Holmes) push for progress in their professional lives, but will personal factors undercut their efforts? Bel-Air also stars Akira Akbar (Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (Geoffrey), and Jordan L. Jones (Jazz).

The show has been a success for Peacock, being one of the earliest orders for the platform when it launched. Given its departure from the original format, the show was a huge gamble, and the critical consensus might have reflected that. However, viewers loved it from the word go, and critics caught on, with the latest season rated fresh at 100% against the first season's 65% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.

Bel-Air will conclude with an eight-episode fourth season. Stay tuned to Collider for further updates. You can also catch all the drama by streaming the previous three seasons on Peacock.