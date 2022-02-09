The original Fresh Prince is here to tell you a story all about how...

The Super Bowl ads just keep coming. Ahead of the big game, Peacock has released an ad for its upcoming drama Bel-Air. A highly anticipated reimagining of beloved 90s sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the show will feature a more dramatic take on Will’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the upper-class neighborhoods of Bel-Air.

The new spot features Will Smith, who lead the original series, as he introduces a montage of fans and their unique takes on Fresh Prince's original and iconic theme song. The arrangement features mariachi bands, several musical instruments, dance crews, and plenty of cool editing tricks, and is directed by Vincent Peone, who turned to fans for inspiration. Peone sought to showcase the show’s global fan base and encouraged fans to submit videos of them remixing the show’s soundtrack.

The modern remake of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will see Will, now played by newcomer Jabari Banks, as he navigates his second chance at a better life, moving to Bel-Air while balancing conflicts, class biases, and growing up. Bel-Air is based on the 2019 viral fan-made trailer by Morgan Cooper, which framed Will’s journey through a harsher, more realistic lens, and quickly garnered national attention from fans and original cast who praised Cooper’s artistic vision.

RELATED: Peacock 2022 Trailer Includes ‘Bel-Air’, ‘Joe vs. Carole’, ‘Queer as Folk,' and Other New ShowsThanks to Smith’s quick work at making Cooper’s dream a reality, the long-awaited project is finally complete. Smith will act as one of Bel-Air’s executive producers alongside Cooper, who also serves as the series' director and co-writer. Also a part of the creative team are co-showrunners and executive producers T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson. Rounding out the cast as beloved Banks family members and friends are Adrian Holmes as Philip Banks, Cassandra Freeman as Vivian Banks, Olly Sholotan as Carlton Banks, Coco Jones as Hilary Banks, Akira Askbar as Ashley Banks, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa. Guest stars for the show's first season include Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, April Parker Jones, SteVonté Hart, Scottie Thompson, Jon Beavers, Typer Barnhardt, and Charlie Hall.

Bel-Air is set to premiere its first three episodes on February 13 on Peacock, with new episodes releasing weekly. Check out the all-new ad below:

