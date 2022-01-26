Ever watched The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and wondered, "Gee, just how bad could a fight on the B-ball court get for Will Smith's mom to send him packing across the country?" Well, by the looks of things... pretty bad indeed.

NBCUniversal and Peacock just dropped a new teaser trailer for the hotly anticipated, gritty reboot of the classic sit-com, aptly titled Bel-Air. Avid fans will recall the catchy lyrics to Smith's rap that opened the show for all six years of its original run: "Chillin' out, maxin', relaxin' all cool, shootin' some b-ball outside of the school...when a couple of guys, they were up to no good, started makin' trouble in my neighborhood. I got in one little fight and my mom got scared..." And the rest is history.

Well, the teaser reveals a first glimpse at how the new show grittily transforms those witty, jovial rhymes into reality. We see Will, played now by Philadelphia native Jabari Banks, chillin' out and relaxin'; but when a wayward basketball hits some dude, leading to a confrontation between the two, tempers erupt. Next, we see Will having that conversation with his mom, who has apparently surprised him with a trip to the airport: "You're going to stay with your aunt and uncle," she says. Well, if it wasn't for all of that, we guess we wouldn't have Bel-Air.

Bel-Air will premiere on Peacock on Super Bowl Sunday — that's February 13, for the non-football heads in the room — with the first three episodes to be launched simultaneously, followed by a weekly release. Along with Banks, Adrian Holmes steps in as Uncle Phil, Cassandra Freeman as Aunt Viv, Olly Sholotan as Carlton, Coco Jones as Hilary, Akira Akbar as Ashley, Jimmy Akingbola as Geoffrey, and Jordan L. Jones as Jazz. Guest stars for the first season include Karrueche Tran, Duane Martin, April Parker Jones, SteVonté Hart, Joe Holt, Scottie Thompson, Jon Beavers, and Tyler Barnhardt.

And here's the official synopsis for Bel-Air:

"Set in modern-day America, Peacock’s new one-hour drama series Bel-Air imagines the beloved sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air through a new, dramatic take on Will’s complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. As these two worlds collide, Will reckons with the power of second chances while navigating the conflicts, emotions, and biases of a world far different from the only one he’s ever known. Executive produced by Will Smith, and inspired by Morgan Cooper’s viral trailer that reimagined the iconic, culture-defining ‘90s sitcom, Bel-Air takes a fresh and raw approach to this world of swagger, style, and aspiration, while exploring Will’s complex journey through a current lens."

