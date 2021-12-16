Fans of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will be able to see the upcoming Peacock reboot on Super Bowl Sunday. Peacock has announced that Bel-Air will premiere on February 13, 2022.

The one-hour drama will be set in modern-day America and focus on Will's complicated journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the gated mansions of Bel-Air. The series will star Jabari Banks as Will. The role was previously played by Will Smith in the original sitcom's 1990-1996 run on NBC. Banks will be joined by Adrian Holmes (as Phillip Banks), Cassandra Freeman (as Vivian Banks), Olly Sholotan (as Carlton Banks), Coco Jones (as Hilary Banks), Akira Akbar (as Ashley Banks), Jimmy Akingbola (as Geoffrey), Jordan L. Jones as Jazz, and Simone Joy Jones as Lisa.

The showrunners for Bel-Air will be T.J. Brady and Rasheed Newson. "At its heart, Bel-Air is a coming-of-age story that celebrates the strength and love of the Black family," Brady and Newson previously said about the series. "We have stayed true to the original premise of the legacy series - Will's life is turned upside down after he is forced to leave West Philly and lands in Bel-Air with its gated mansions and wealth, however, our new series brings Will and the Banks family into the world as we know it now. It's been incredible to bring these iconic characters to life when you tap them into the cultural pulse of our time."

Morgan Cooper will be a director, co-writer, and executive producer for the series. "Because Bel-Air is a drama, we're able to really peel back the layers of these characters and themes in a way that you simply couldn't go 30 years ago in the half-hour sitcom format," Cooper previously said. "We're able to go have tough conversations that challenge perspectives. At its core, Bel-Air is a celebration of the black experience through the perspective of family."

Smith will be an executive producer for the new series. Andy and Susan Borowitz, the creators of the original series, will also be executive producers. Also, executive producing Bel-Air will be Terence Carter, James Lassiter, Miguel Melendez, Malcolm Spellman, Quincy Jones, and Benny Medina.

Peacock's Bel-Air will premiere on February 13, 2022. In the meantime, fans can watch a teaser that Peacock recently released online.

