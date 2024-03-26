The Big Picture Famous screen actors now often do voice work in animated films, like Chris Pratt voicing Mario.

Fantasia is a visual and musical masterpiece from Disney with minimal dialogue and iconic classical pieces.

Bela Lugosi's physicality influenced the Chernabog character in "Fantasia," showcasing the stage actor's techniques.

It's common, these days, for world-famous screen actors to also hop behind the microphone and do a bit of voice work. Last year, Chris Pratt (infamously) voiced Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, a casting choice that was instantly hated by fans around the world, only for him to do a pretty solid job in the end. Other figures like Dwayne Johnson have also taken a crack at a vocal performance, with his being as Maui in Moana — a role that he apparently will also bring to live action in 2025! The thing is, live-action screen actors were not always expected to step into the world of animation. For the majority of the medium's history, animated characters were most often brought to life by people who specialized in voice acting. But one surprising early instance of bringing in a live-action actor for an animated part came from the most unlikely of places.

How Did Bela Lugosi Get Involved With 'Fantasia'?

While voice actors were typically left to handle animated characters, there were exceptions. One of the most fascinating early instances in which an iconic screen presence stepped into a hand-drawn world was with Count Dracula himself, Bela Lugosi. At the height of his career, the most famous face in vampirism spent a day at Disney Studios modeling in live-action footage as the Chernabog — the big, spooky, devilish creature at the end of Fantasia. Animators were planning on using the footage of Lugosi as a reference point while crafting the actual movie that audiences would see. Allegedly, the lead animator, Bill Tyla, was not thrilled with Lugosi's likeness or the film they ended up with, so Disney ended up scrapping that day's work. While the Chernabog doesn't resemble the actor or his most iconic character, you can still feel a hefty dose of that supposedly trashed footage in the monster's movements and a slight touch in his physicality.

'Fantasia' is a Masterpiece in Visual and Musical Storytelling

If there's ever been a movie for vocal performers to take a back seat (post-Silent Era, of course), then it would have to be Fantasia. This 1940 anthology is a prime example of why animation is a truly sophisticated art form. It's a melting pot of mythology, pop culture, fantasy, horror, history, and science, all operatically backed by one iconic classical piece after another. It is both a visual and auditory symphony.

If you took away Leopold Stokowski's masterfully conducted score, Fantasia would be a silent picture. Very few lines of dialogue are spoken at all. Deems Taylor, the Master of Ceremonies, is the only person to speak at all during the movie (aside from a few words from an already iconic Mickey Mouse). In between the narrative vignettes, Taylor gives us a bit of insight into the piece that we're about to hear, as well as what we're about to see. From there, we dive into savage prehistoric worlds, botanical ballets, amateur sorcerer hi-jinks, briefly detour into synesthetic, colorful jazz jams, and wrap it all up with the truly chilling finale, "Night on Bald Mountain."

"Night on Bald Mountain" Is One of Animation's Greatest Achievements

The "Bald Mountain" segment in Fantasia is undoubtedly one of the most incredible sequences to come out of the early years of animated feature films. Modest Mussorgowsky's sinister titular piece backs what might be the spookiest effort in Disney Animation history, following a night in which a winged creature, the Chernabog, awakens from his mountainside slumber to summon a horde of demons and ghosts from their graves. We're talking about disintegrating corpses, stark-white poltergeists, and tattered, skeletal beings. As for the Chernabog, there's no beating around this bush — he's basically just the Devil. There's no two ways about it. As he sends these ghouls sailing out over a small village, the Chernabog cracks the most evil grin you've ever seen. Never before or again has Disney ever been able to drum up something so unsettling (The Black Cauldron gives this sequence a run for its money, though).

As Fantasia was busy being animated in 1939, Disney Studios had Bela Lugosi come out for a day of work. The plan was for the acclaimed actor to model as the Chernabog in live-action footage. Then, the film they shot would be used as a reference point for animators on a later day whilst specifically working on the Night on Bald Mountain sequence. Unfortunately, Lugosi's work ended up being scrapped.

The thing is... there's still a bit of Lugosi left in ol' Chernabog. He looks completely different from Lugosi (um, obviously), but all of his movements and mannerisms say otherwise. The Chernabog has the slow, exaggerated, highly expressive physicality that Lugosi carries in his movies — particularly his Dracula entries. He moves his arms, hunkers his body down, and even smiles in the way that Lugosi did. Fire this movie up and tell me otherwise! You won't be able to deny his impact on the character.

Lugosi's unique physicality was a deeply important aspect of his performance style. Such is the case for most actors, but unlike most other movie stars, Bela didn't get his start on screen. Before his Hollywood break in 1931, he spent his early years as a stage actor, and would first play his most iconic role in that medium! Acting on stage begs performers to exaggerate their emotions and movements. That way, they have a better chance of conveying their character's feelings to audiences sitting far away. Silent-era actors (like Lugosi at his start) brought a similar heightened approach to their craft. So not only did the stage and silent era inform his performance style, but it helped give the Chernabog a particularly corporeal feeling.

While screen actors are best left working in front of the camer — after all, how do you really measure up to talent like Mel Blanc —you could do worse than casting fascinating performers like Lugosi for animation. Fantasia is a stone-cold classic, and the "Night on Bald Mountain" sequence wouldn't be the same without its vampiric reference point.

