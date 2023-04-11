I remember the late 2000s, the release of the first Twilight movie, The Vampire Diaries airing on the small screen, and the nerd rage, oh god, the nerd rage at it all. A parade of hardcore geeks who showed no mercy, not to the actors and especially not to the primarily female fans. "Vampires don't sparkle!" they would say, which unfortunately included a teenaged me. "Vampires aren't sexy!" The indignity of it all, our bloodthirsty creatures of the night being reduced to wish fulfillment for teenage girls.

The outcry near eliminated the very idea of it in the mainstream, we all thought we were fighting for the sanctity of one of horror's greatest staples, trying to bring back their menace. Vampires weren't supposed to be sexy, unless, of course, they were catering to straight men. The Brides of Dracula and Vampirella were fine, but hot dudes? That was just absurd.

In reality, it was a case of mass amnesia. We all forgot 1994, when Hollywood's hottest stars at the time, Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt, starred as two of the most famous vampires in modern literature in Interview With the Vampire. We all forgot Dark Shadows, whereby the sheer force of soap opera fandom Jonathan Frid's Barnabas Collins went from sinister villain to romantic hero. Most importantly, we forgot all the way back in 1931, when we were all introduced to the vampire mythos as we know it today.

Out of all the Universal Monsters, none is more iconic than Dracula. Directed by Todd Browning, this 1931 film adapted the classic novel by Bram Stoker, getting the rights where Nosferatu could not, it is a standard-bearer of high gothic cinema, dark, mysterious, and gloomy, even though it shows its age. While not technically the first of the series — that would technically be The Phantom of the Opera — it had a widespread influence on popular culture that we still see today.

Most, if not all of this, is thanks to the legendary performance of Bela Lugosi. The cape, the voice, even his haircut, this is what we see constantly replicated as the definition of classic vampirism. Max Shreck may have been enigmatically method and had even still a rather horrifying look, but Lugosi set the curve. Let's take a deeper look at this iconic character and the man playing him, to reveal the evidence that he's not just who he is for his poise, elegance, and thick accent. Before Jennifer Check, before The Cenobites, Lugosi's Count Dracula was horror cinema's first sex symbol.

Bela Lugosi Was A Hollywood Heartthrob

Béla Ferenc Dezső Blaskó was a Hungarian actor who moved to America in 1919 during a time of political unrest. He originated the role of Dracula in the Broadway play, which the film takes its script from, and he struggled to leave it. His thick accent and success as the vampire left him unfortunately typecast during the first stretch of Universal Horror Cinema before his career eventually declined. His tragic and tumultuous story was recently beautifully told in graphic novel form, with Koren Shadmi's Lugosi: The Rise and Fall of Hollywood's Dracula. What's most important to this story is, that despite his typecast as a spooky European guy, Bela Lugosi was rather well known for his many, many trysts.

James Dean, Gregory Peck, and Charlton Heston ... there are so many actors that were active in Golden Age Hollywood that, even as decades pass, one can easily understand why they were considered dreamboats. Romantic leads, valiant heroes, tough guys with hearts of gold. Few would put Lugosi on their lists today, though there's no accounting for taste, this was not the case back in the early 20th century. Lugosi was married a total of five times, and that doesn't account for possible extramarital affairs, one of which was with actress Clara Bow, or so the story goes.

That's not to say Lugosi was some kind of stud, all five marriages were incredibly rocky, ending badly for both parties, but it was clear that there was something attractive about him. His strange allure was not only noticed by the women in his life but also by his many female fans that came from his American debut.

The Universal Dracula Was A Seductive Spin On The Novel

So how does this translate to Dracula? Let's start with the source material. The most famous portrayal of Bram Stoker's iconic Count is not exactly book-accurate as far as appearance goes. For lack of a better term, he's described as a creepy old man. With a big, white mustache, sharp fingernails, and pointed ears, essentially a blend of man and creature. Not exactly the picture of class and dark refinement we're used to, he's a powerful creature, but an animal who preyed on innocent women and used his supernatural powers to lure them in.

In the film, it's more than just the Count's hypnotic abilities that capture the eyes of Lucy Weston (Frances Dade) and Mina Seward (Helen Chandler). Especially next to the milquetoast and stolid John Harker (David Manners), Dracula is enigmatic, charming, and fascinating. He likes poetry, he wears fancy suits, he has a giant castle, and he's the kind of man one would want to wine and dine. But, of course, he doesn't drink wine.

Lucy, who has been changed from a flighty, bubbly dilatant to someone deeply fascinated by the macabre, is immediately taken with the Count, which quickly spells her doom at his hand. Mina, however, is slowly seduced to the dark side, with her being pulled closer and closer with repeated encounters. With this comes a change in her appearance, and her personality, as she embraces this transformation before being reverted to normal by Dracula's demise.

The Dark Desire of Dracula

It doesn't take a genius to understand the morality play here with Lucy's death and Mina's salvation. The idea that women having darker, seductive, passionate urges would surely be their downfall, that Mina was correct to obediently run into the arms of her quite boring fiancé, be good and chaste. But it is undeniable that the sense of attraction existed, especially in underrated Gothic icon Lucy Weston, who doesn't die at the movie's end but walks the earth as a vampire. Unlike the book, this sleek, elegant, more alluring — for the 1930s — version of Dracula facilitated these passions, encouraging them rather than rejecting them.

The act of biting someone's neck and drinking their blood looks and feels so intimate, so it makes all the sense that vampires are the most seductive. Luring people in like a Venus flytrap lures in flies, it would make the most logical sense that vampires would use charisma and charm rather than brute strength. There are entire library shelves dedicated to why this fact is only railed against when this seduction caters to women, and hopefully, we live in a time when we all soften up on the idea of dreamy vampire hunks. If not for any other reason then it's really not a big deal because vampires don't exist.

Vampires truly are one of the greatest metaphorical tools in horror storytelling, able to represent many different themes, one of the main ones being the second half of bloodlust. Themes of want, desire, and how society rejects said desires by casting them as cause for ruination. The film may have tried to be a warning about the dangers of being bewitched by a monster, but many saw an opening to new desires that Lugosi so expertly catered to. The most iconic figure in horror cinema, inspiring muppets and breakfast cereals alike, was Lestat, he was Edward Cullen, and there is absolutely nothing wrong with that.