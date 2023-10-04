The Big Picture Bela Lugosi's aspiration as an actor was to be a great romantic hero, but his career in Hollywood was largely limited to playing thugs, monsters, and sinister gentlemen.

Lugosi's work in lesser-known films like The Return of Chandu and The Invisible Ray showcased his versatility and ability to play well-rounded characters, in contrast to his typecast roles.

Lugosi's best performance as a hero came in The Black Cat, where he portrayed the tragic Dr. Vitus Werdegast and was able to satisfy his desire to play a romantic, heroic character within the horror genre.

Shortly after his star-making turn as the titular count of Universal’s 1931 Dracula, Bela Lugosi appeared on Intimate Interviews. One of the only old Hollywood projects to be directed by a woman, these were publicity vehicles before they were anything else. The openings and closing were staged and several of the questions played into stars’ screen personas and notable projects. Yet the interviews weren’t entirely hokum. When host Dorothy West asked if Lugosi wanted to do any more “mystery” parts, he replied: “Yes, why not? …But I would rather have it combined with some romance.”

To be a great romantic hero was Lugosi’s great aspiration as an actor. In his native Hungary, Lugosi made his name as a sex symbol of the theater; a cocksure portrayal of Shakespeare’s Romeo was particularly lauded. Those who knew him at the time felt him well-suited to playing the lover and hero, on stage and off, though Lugosi did better in portraying the powerful. In Dracula, both elements came together and gave the ambitious Lugosi fame in America, Hungary, and everywhere else. But Hollywood’s penchant for typecasting almost immediately pigeonholed Lugosi in the burgeoning horror genre, and one of the agonies of his career was how little opportunity he was given to do anything else.

It was a loss for the audience as well. In the few times Lugosi was given the chance to play something other than thugs, monsters, and sinister gentlemen from the Old World, he invariably proved himself versatile and memorable. Many classic horror fans count his character work as the broken-necked Ygor as his best work. His handful of heroes – two of them combined with romance, as he so wanted – stand apart from his powerful villains, the general template for screen heroes of the time, and each other.

Bela Lugosi Gave His All Even During Troubled Productions

Studio system veterans weren't flocking to play romantic leading men in classic Hollywood. Bela Lugosi’s fellow horror icon Vincent Price, who played a few such leads, was more than happy to change lanes. “Your hero usually has one kind of straight line of endeavor,” he said in a 1976 interview. “The villain has to have many facets…so he’s a much more fascinating character to play.” That’s a generalization and classic Hollywood was more than capable of producing dimensional and nuanced heroes. However, '30s and '40s Hollywood did produce many one-note stiffs who don’t seem to have any reason for being in the stories except to kiss girls and stop villains.

Bela Lugosi, if only because of his voice, couldn’t be such an interchangeable figure (even in Hungary, Lugosi's voice was considered unusual), and he was never asked to play a hero that thinly drawn. But in lesser hands, the title role of The Return of Chandu could have been a forgettable one. Edmund Lowe had already played the popular radio hero in 1932’s Chandu the Magician, and with all due respect to his talents, everything else about this silly and dated but fun slice of pulp fantasy was more memorable than his strait-laced, milquetoast performance.

That dynamic is almost entirely reversed in The Return of Chandu, an independent film serial from 1934 that gave Lugosi a turn as the heroic magician. It must be admitted that a heavily accented Hungarian isn’t an obvious choice for the American-born Chandu. And Hollywood serials were, as a rule, cheap afterthoughts to promote source material. The Return of Chandu looks and feels particularly cheap. The plot is overstretched, most of the cast is unable or unwilling to do much, and the charming miniature effects and whimsical flourishes of the 1932 film couldn’t be replicated on the serial’s budget.

But in the midst of these disappointing surroundings is Lugosi, who always gave his best even in the most unimpressive films (and it was his misfortune to be in a lot of unimpressive films). His Chandu makes up for a lot of what the budget left out. Lugosi can perform supernatural feats on screen and come off as a commanding force of sorcery. In those scenes, some played in evening wear, Chandu resembles a benevolent Dracula. But his powers aren’t absolute, and Lugosi’s Chandu is often surprisingly and effectively wracked with fear, or else forced to rely on fisticuffs.

Lugosi does just as well when called to be the amiable patriarch of Chandu’s family, despite his accent. There’s a great charm in his reassurances to his sister (Clara Kimball Young) and guidance for his bumbling nephew (Dean Benton). And then there is the romance. A key conflict in The Return of Chandu is that Chandu’s love for Princess Nadji (Maria Alba) injects an element of selfishness into his battle with the forces of evil, restricting his magic. Lugosi gets a lot out of the dilemma and shows himself a tender lover when he and Alba get a moment’s respite. They even get to go off together by the serial’s end via a genuinely funny prank on nosy reporters. Taken all together, Lugosi’s performance for The Return of Chandu is a fine, well-rounded one that deserved more from its script and supporting elements. Bela Lugosi remained fond of Chandu for the rest of his life, but given the place serials occupied in the Hollywood hierarchy, no one who saw the serial rushed to showcase his potential in a stronger vehicle.

Which Other Heroic Characters Did Bela Lugosi Play?

Had any producer been struck by Bela Lugosi’s work in The Return of Chandu and offered him another heroic role, odds are it would have been in the same vein as the magician. Typecasting and repetition are still part of moviemaking, but the studio system thrived, and in some sense demanded, such management of stars and their screen personas. Indeed, this was one of Lugosi’s heartbreaks about being typecast in the horror genre, and not getting the chance to show his range. So it’s quite nice to see him differentiate the few heroes on his resume. Dr. Felix Benet of Universal’s The Invisible Ray (1935) is a world apart from Chandu the Magician.

Benet isn’t a romantic figure, nor is he the lead role in the film. That honor goes to Boris Karloff as misanthropic scientist Janos Rukh, who develops a way to see backward in time and thereby tracks a potentially paradigm-shifting meteorite to Africa. Lugosi’s Benet comes off as a cold skeptic deservedly brought down a peg by Rukh’s harsh but undeniable genius. The subsequent expedition to find the meteorite paints Rukh as tragically obsessed with his work, oblivious to his wife’s (Frances Drake) growing infatuation with a young member of the party.

But things take an interesting turn when Rukh discovers the powerful element Radium X. Already possessive of the meteorite, Rukh becomes a megalomaniac. He develops only the ray’s destructive capabilities, slowly goes mad, and accidentally turns himself into a glowing angel of death. At this point, Dr. Benet morphs into a benevolent, reasonable, and canny steward of the greater scientific interest. He devises an antidote for Rukh but tips off the rest of the party about Radium X. Without denying Rukh his due credit, Benet develops its medical potential, devising cures for blindness and other ailments. And when Rukh starts killing off the rest of the expedition as revenge, Benet devises the scheme to trap him, though at the cost of his own life.

It’s a very restrained, low-key performance by Lugosi, an intriguing combination of cold logic and earnest philanthropy. Given how well he does with it, and the large number of benevolent authority figures in Universal’s horror, thriller, and science fiction films, it’s a surprise he never got another such part. But Benet also gave Lugosi one of his more interesting co-starring roles to Karloff. The yin and yang they embody in The Invisible Ray, the ambitious and passionate madman against the empirical do-gooder, is a lot of fun to see. It’s what brings the movie alive after an uncertain start. The contrast between them is so stark and effective that it’s tempting to imagine them nudging it a few degrees into parody, with Karloff as the boisterous comic and Lugosi a straight man to rival Bud Abbott.

Bela Lugosi’s Best Performance Was as a Hero

It was his first partnership with Karloff that gave Bela Lugosi his first shot at playing a hero in American cinema, The Black Cat (1934). Lugosi gave The Black Cat credit for his winning the lead in The Return of Chandu later that year. But we’re looking at it here to obey the old axiom “save the best for last,” because Lugosi’s work as the tragic Dr. Vitus Werdegast may well be his best performance on film, and the one that let him satisfy his romantic, heroic desires within the genre that had trapped him even then.

The Black Cat is a curious one-off in Universal’s first horror cycle. Among the earliest efforts by director Edgar G. Ulmer, the film’s editing is sometimes rough. The 15-day shooting schedule and hasty, studio-demanded reshoots (more on those in a moment) couldn’t have helped. And yet the story is solid, the visual design is striking, and the characters are fascinating, making The Black Cat one of the more lurid and lauded horror films of its era.

Within the story (which Ulmer traced back to an experience working on the proto-horror The Golem) Lugosi’s Werdegast is a respected psychiatrist and World War I veteran who endured fifteen years in a Siberian prison camp. He returns to his native Hungary to find his wife and take revenge on Karloff’s Hjalmar Poelzig, the noted architect who betrayed Werdegast to the Russians. His plans are complicated when young newlyweds end up trapped with him in Poelzig’s eccentric mansion after a storm, all the more so when Poelzig – a Satanist – decides to sacrifice the bride (Jacqueline Wells).

Originally, Werdegast was to develop sinister desires for the bride himself, after learning that Poelzig sacrificed his wife and daughter. Universal insisted on reshoots which made the doctor into a tragic hero, determined to protect the young couple only to die in a misunderstanding. But they let Ulmer keep Vitus’s Sweeney Todd-like fit of mad vengeance, wherein he strings Poelzig up on his own embalming rack and skins him alive before blowing the mansion to kingdom come.

That fit of madness at the climax is Lugosi at his most unhinged on film. Lugosi enters the story as a charming, cultured, haunted man. His initial reunion with Poelzig brings out a steely but sane resolve for revenge that gradually gives way to restrained fear as the architect gains the upper hand. He’s fatherly to Wells, carefully cunning with his servant (Harry Cording), and heartbroken as he slowly learns the fate of his family at Poelzig’s hands. Theirs is the most personal conflict in Lugosi and Karloff’s on-screen conflicts, and the only one where the Lugosi character can be said to triumph.

That might have given The Black Cat some additional appeal to Lugosi in his later, bitter years. His last wife told biographer Greg Mank that the film was the actor’s favorite part, perhaps because it touched close to Lugosi's own life in Hungary. Whatever his reasons, Lugosi’s pride in Vitus Werdegast was justified, and more than any other part he played in Hollywood, it shows the lost potential in denying him chances to play the romantic hero he longed to be.