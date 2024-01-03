Béla Tarr is a Hungarian filmmaker with a truly distinct artistic sensibility, philosophy, and visual style. Since his debut in 1979, he has delivered consistently intriguing work. His early movies tended to be social dramas shot in a raw, documentary-like manner, while his later projects are defined by extended long takes and carefully composed black-and-white cinematography. Thematically, Tarr's films are unrelentingly bleak and existential, delving into ideas of nihilism and alienation.

Highlights in his filmography include the sprawling Sátántango and the endlessly strange Werckmeister Harmonies. His films are somewhat intimidating to newcomers, with their glacial pacing and heavy subject matter, but they reward viewers who stick with them. Several of them are widely considered to be masterpieces. These are the finest of Tarr's movies, as ranked by the users of IMDb.

10 'The Outsider' (1981)

IMDb: 6.4/10

This social realist drama centers on András (András Szabó), a gifted but reckless young man whose addictions and poor choices take a toll on his marriage. He initially works in a factory and practices the violin, for which he has an obvious talent. However, his career is stalled and he seems unable to truly dedicate himself to anything. He also barely sees his child and is unable to provide his wife with the support she needs. András has a self-destructive streak, and he drinks heavily.

In contrast to the elaborate cinematography of Tarr's later works, The Outsider is shot in a cinéma vérité style inspired by documentaries. He uses a shaky handheld camera and an abundance of close-ups. This places the viewer up close and personal to the characters, all the better to study their quirks and the subtleties of the performances. It makes for an intriguing study both of András and his society. He is the outsider, unable to connect to the world around him. His art provides something of a refuge, but it may not be enough to save him.

Close

Watch On Apple TV

9 'Macbeth' (1982)

IMDb: 6.4/10

Tarr directed, edited, and wrote the screenplay for this TV movie adaptation of the Scottish play. György Cserhalmi stars as the titular character who receives a prophecy from three witches and sets out on a bloody quest for power. Erzsébet Kútvölgyi joins him as Lady Macbeth. Notably, the movie consists of just two shots: a five-minute one before the title sequence, followed by a 57-minute one containing the rest of the action.

Shooting so much in a single extended take is no small feat and must surely have required hours and hours of rehearsal. The result is one of the bolder takes on this iconic tale. The original play is over three hours long, but Tarr condenses it to a little more than an hour. While the visuals are a little low-res and the film clearly had a limited budget, Tarr's Macbeth is an impressive accomplishment. Most reviewers consider it an important point in his artistic evolution.

Close

Editor's Note: Not available for streaming.

8 'The Man from London' (2007)

IMDb: 7.0/10

Maloin (Miroslav Krobot) is a lonely and disenchanted railway signalman who witnesses a murder while observing the docks from his viewing tower one night. After discovering a suitcase filled with a large sum of money near the crime scene, Maloin faces a moral quandary. He keeps quiet about the cash, not even telling his wife Camélia (Tilda Swinton), but the money's rightful owners soon come searching for it. A police inspector begins looking into the matter, and Maloin grows increasingly emotionally unstable.

The Man From London is atmospheric, filled to the brim with striking, noir-ish shots of fog, shadows, and streetlight. The imagery goes a long way toward establishing the mood and conveying the story's themes, which touch on alienation and nihilism. Some viewers found the plot and characterization a little thin and inferior to the cinematography, though the performances of Swinton and supporting actress Agi Szirtes were highly praised.

Watch on Amazon

Related 10 Great Foreign Films Recommended by Edgar Wright Good foreign films are hard to find these days, but Wright knows which ones are the best!

7 'The Prefab People' (1982)

IMDb: 7.1/10

In The Prefab People, Judit Pogány and Róbert Koltai play a married couple struggling to find happiness. They try to secure a place in a housing project apartment, hoping their new prefab home will improve their lives. However, their existence remains desolate and mundane, a reality that starts to drag on their relationship. We listen to the couple as they converse and argue, watching as their dreams and aspirations collide with the harsh reality of their surroundings.

They try to hold their relationship together, even as they continue to repeat cycles of nagging, fights, and silence. It makes for pretty bleak viewing, but as usual, there's much food for thought here. Once again, Tarr uses a documentary style to add to the realism. Because of this, many have compared the film to the domestic dramas of John Cassavetes. The Prefab People is also notable for being Tarr's first project with professional actors.

Close

Editor's Note: Not available for streaming.

6 'Almanac of Fall' (1984)

IMDb: 7.2/10

The dialogue-driven Almanac of Fall takes place in an apartment owned by a rich woman (Hédi Temessy) where several personalities collide and conflict. They include the owner, her son, her nurse, her nurse's lover, and a new tenant. The claustrophobic flat soon becomes a pressure cooker of tension and hostility. The characters try desperately to connect, but they seem doomed to quarrel and misunderstand one another. Over the course of a single autumn day, secrets and obsessions bubble to the surface.

Almanac of Fall is generally viewed as an important transitional work in Tarr's filmography. This was the first project where he abandoned the social realism of his early movies and started using the formal cinematography style that would become his trademark. The film boasts meticulously composed mise-en-scene, along with unorthodox camera angles and bold use of lighting. Here, Tarr grows more stylistically bold and even more philosophically bleak.

Editor's Note: Not available for streaming.

5 'Family Nest' (1979)

IMDb: 7.2/10

Family Nest was Tarr's feature debut. It's emblematic of his early work, serving up social commentary alongside a grim narrative. The film takes place in a poor district of Hungary under the rule of the Soviet-aligned socialist government. Due to financial constraints and a lack of available housing, a young couple and their daughter are forced to move in with the husband's parents. This leads to all kinds of family conflict, with the mean-spirited father-in-law forever trying to manipulate his son.

The movie is a brutal family portrait bordering on domestic horror. It's intimate to the point of being invasive. The situation it depicts is unlivable for all parties involved, resulting in resentment and eruptions of rage. The family members become stand-ins for Hungarian society as a whole in the late 1970s, when prospects were bleak and the authorities uncaring. There are moments of tenderness between the fighting, but they only serve to make the rest of the scenes all the more bruising.

Close

Editor's Note: Not available for streaming.

4 'Damnation' (1988)

IMDb: 7.6/10

"The fog gets into the corners, into the lungs. It settles in your soul." In a dark, rainy industrial town, brooding loner Karrer (Miklós Székely B.) wiles away his time in the Titanik Bar. The one ray of sunlight in his life is his affair with Krisztina (Vali Kerekes), the bar's singer. Unfortunately for Karrer, she is married and one day breaks off their relationship. After Karrer is offered smuggling work, he hatches a scheme to get rid of the troublesome husband. He offers the job to Krisztina's husband Sebestyén (György Cserhalmi), but things do not go as planned.

Damnation is one of Tarr's most depressive projects but also one of his most visually impressive. It's jam-packed with powerful imagery, including shots of torrential rain, extended oners that rove over all of the Titanik's patrons, and one memorable scene where Karrer plays with dogs in a muddy rubbish dump. It's an immersive visual world.

Watch on Kanopy

3 'The Turin Horse' (2011)

IMDb: 7.7/10

The Turin Horse begins with an anecdote about the philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche, who supposedly suffered a breakdown after witnessing a horse being whipped. The story then shifts focus to an elderly farmer named Ohlsdorfer (János Derzsi), who lives in the countryside with his daughter (Erika Bók) and their horse. They eke out an existence in this harsh landscape, relentlessly buffeted by windstorms. Eventually, the father decides they must leave the farm, but it may be too late.

The Turin Horse features a minimalist narrative, exceptional cinematography, and plenty of atmosphere. It's also philosophically rich. For instance, in one key scene the farmer's neighbor Bernhard (Mihály Kormos) claims that a nearby town has been destroyed, something he blames on both God and humanity. Tarr has said that this was meant to be a deliberate inversion of Nietzsche, who famously claimed that God was dead. "The key point is that [...] both humanity and a higher force are destroying the world," Tarr explains. Cheery stuff.

Watch on Kanopy

2 'Werckmeister Harmonies' (2000)

IMDb: 8.0/10

"The sky darkens, then goes all dark." Werckmeister Harmonies takes place in an isolated, wintry town where the young János (Lars Rudolph) works as a newspaper deliveryman. One day, a mysterious traveling circus rolls into town, with its star attraction being a giant stuffed whale and a mysterious performer known as the Prince. The Prince begins stirring up the townsfolk, whipping them into frenzied mobs that unleash mayhem and violence. The town reveals itself to be a powder keg, with most of its inhabitants balancing on a knife-edge between order and chaos.

This is one of Tarr's most mysterious and dreamlike movies while retaining elements of cinéma vérité. He flexes his mastery of extended long takes, evocative music, and symbolism, hinting at dozens of ideas but ultimately leaving the viewer to piece everything together. Werckmeister Harmonies received rave reviews, with some critics declaring it to be one of the best movies of the 21st century.

Watch on Prime

1 'Sátántangó' (1994)

IMDb: 8.2/10

Sátántango is Tarr's most gargantuan film, clocking in at a whopping seven hours, and it's generally considered his magnum opus. The story unfolds in a remote village after the return of two people, Irimiás (Mihály Vig) and Petrina (Putyi Horváth), who were believed to be dead. Much of the drama involves a dispute on a poorly managed collective farm and the appearance of an alleged prophet.

The long takes here are remarkable; there are only 150 shots total in the whole film. The opening shot is especially well done. It shows a herd of cows wandering a barren landscape before vanishing into the distance. A sense of doom hovers over the whole affair, which many have interpreted as an allegory of the harshness of authoritarian rule in Hungary. Most of the characters are indifferent and seem to believe in nothing. Feel-good viewing, this is not, but there's no denying the film's power. Sátántangó has since appeared on several publications' lists of the greatest films of all time.

Watch on Kanopy

NEXT: The 10 Best Movies Recommended by the Coen Brothers