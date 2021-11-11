With Belfast opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Ciarán Hinds and Jude Hill about writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s most personal film yet. During the interview, they talked about working with Branagh, what it means to be part of a film getting such great reviews, what parts of the material were toughest to film, the challenges of filming during COVID, and how Hinds was a teenager in Belfast when the story takes place. Hill also talks about what surprised him about making his first movie. In addition, they jokingly revealed that every ruined take was probably the result of something co-star Jamie Dornan did on set.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Belfast is a semi-autobiographical film based on Branagh’s own childhood growing up in the city and what took place in the summer of 1969 (which was known as The Troubles). The film mostly follows a working-class family and their struggles as the city starts to deal with the growing conflict and escalating violence. Shot beautifully in black and white, with a great soundtrack by Belfast’s own Van Morrison, Belfast also stars Caitriona Balfe and Judi Dench and was produced by Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas.

Which of Jude’s friends and family were most excited he got the part?

What does it mean to be part of a film getting such great reviews?

How Ciaran grew up in Belfast and was a teenager when the film takes place.

What surprised Jude about making his first movie?

How they were locked down during the making of the movie during COVID.

What was it like working with Kenneth Branagh on set since this was such a personal film to him?

What ended up being a tough scene to film and why?

