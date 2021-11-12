They also talk about why they loved Branagh’s script and if they felt any additional pressure because of their own history with Ireland.

With Belfast opening in theaters this weekend, I recently spoke to Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe about writer-director Kenneth Branagh’s most personal film yet. During the interview, they talked about working with Branagh, when they each realized they wanted to be part of the film, if they felt more pressure playing these roles because of their own history with Ireland, and they both reveal how they each get ready to film a dramatic or emotional scene. In addition, they talk about what someone should watch first if they have never seen any of their work.

If you haven’t seen the trailer, Belfast is a semi-autobiographical film based on Branagh’s own childhood growing up in the city and what took place in the summer of 1969 (which was known as The Troubles). The film mostly follows a working-class family and their struggles as the city starts to deal with the growing conflict and escalating violence. Shot beautifully in black and white, with a great soundtrack by Belfast’s own Van Morrison, Belfast also stars Ciarán Hinds, Jude Hill, and Judi Dench and was produced by Branagh, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik and Tamar Thomas.

Watch what Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe had to say in the player above and below is exactly what we talked about.

Jamie Dornan and Caitriona Balfe

If someone has never seen anything they’ve done what is the first thing they should watch and why?

At what point reading the script did they realize they wanted to be in the film?

Did they feel more pressure playing these roles due to their own personal history with Ireland?

How do they typically prepare for a big emotional or dramatic scene?

