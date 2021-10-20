Belfast, the upcoming coming-of-age film written and directed by Kenneth Branagh, has released a new trailer. The black-and-white film, which takes place during The Troubles in Northern Ireland in the late 1960s, stars Jude Hill, Ciaran Hinds, Jamie Dornan, Caitriona Balfe, and the one and only Dame Judi Dench.

The trailer starts with narration from Dench, explaining that the most important part of any person's story "is not how the story ends, but rather, the place where it begins." According to the trailer, this particular story begins in Belfast, 1969. "Wild Night" by Van Morrison plays in the background while the early part of the trailer sets up the story: an innocent young boy growing up in the seemingly peaceful town of Belfast, worrying about the crush he has on his classmate, and getting invaluable advice from his father: "be good, son. And if you can't be good..be careful."

Between exploding car bombs and fistfights in the street, it becomes clear that the town is no longer a safe place for a family to raise their children. At one point, a travel brochure for Sydney, Australia is laid out on the table, strongly implying that the young boy's father wants to move his family to another country. But the boy has a close and loving relationship with his grandfather (played by Ciarán Hinds), and while it's unclear what will happen between the young boy and his grandfather, but he does give his grandson some valuable parting words of advice as "Everlasting Love" builds to a musical crescendo: "You know who you are. And wherever you go, and whatever you become, that will always be the truth."

Belfast comes to theaters on November 12. Check out the new trailer for Belfast below.

Here is the official synopsis of Belfast:

Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Kenneth Branagh, Belfast is a poignant story of love, laughter and loss in one boy’s childhood, amid the music and social tumult of the late 1960s. The cast stars Golden Globe nominee Caitriona Balfe, Academy Award winner Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan, Ciaran Hinds, and introduces 10 year old Jude Hill. Dornan and Balfe play a passionate working-class couple caught up in the mayhem, with Dench and Hinds as sharp-witted grandparents.

