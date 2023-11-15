The Big Picture Belgravia: The Next Chapter is a sequel series set 30 years after the events of the original show, following the story of the third Lord Trenchard in 1871.

Julian Fellowes, known for Downton Abbey, is the executive producer, while Helen Edmundson takes over writing and showrunning duties.

The trailer introduces Cara Dunn, a newcomer to London high society with a mysterious past, and promises the return of old cast members from the flagship series.

Three years after we sat down to watch period drama series Belgravia, MGM+ announced that we can get hyped up again to check in with the British upper echelon. Belgravia: The Next Chapter. The sequel series that takes place 30 years after the events of the original show, in 1871. This time, viewers will follow the story of the third Lord Trenchard as he falls in love with a newcomer to London society. MGM has now revealed the trailer and release date and alongside first look images. The series premieres on January 14.

In the first trailer for Belgravia: The Next Chapter, we are re-introduced to the London high society as we meet Cara Dunn (Harriet Slater), who apparently comes with heavy baggage into the wealthy world. Once again, we can expect to see the high production value of period drama series all the while the aristocracy tries to figure out what is it that Cara is hiding about her past.

The original show was penned by Julian Fellowes, known for his highly popular British series Downton Abbey and who is currently helming HBO’s The Gilded Age. For Belgravia: The Next Chapter, Fellowes acted only as executive producer, while writing and showrunning duties were taken over by acclaimed screenwriter and playwright Helen Edmundson. The new writer previously penned Mary Magdalene.

First 'Belgravia: The Next Chapter' Images Introduces New Faces Alongside Old Cast Members

Aside from Slater, the cast from Belgravia: The Next Chapter also features Benjamin Wainwright (World on Fire), Edward Bluemel (Castlevania: Nocturne), Toby Regbo (A Discoverty of Witches), Hannah Onslow (Empire of Light), Sophie Thompson (Silo), Claude Perron (Emily in Paris), Sophie Winkleman (Sanditon) and Elaine Cassidy (No Offence). Returning cast members from the flagship series include Alice Eve (Bombshell) as Susan Trenchard and Richard Goulding (Me Before You) as Oliver Trenchard.

In an official statement, Fellowes – whose novel inspired the creation of both series – celebrated his love for Belgravia and teased the drama and characters from the follow-up series:

“I’m so proud of everything this dedicated team accomplished with the original ‘Belgravia’ series. I cannot wait for the world to return to Belgravia for this new iteration, expertly crafted by Helen Edmundson. Old and new fans alike will be swept off their feet with an emotionally engaging story, memorable characters, and brilliant production and costume design.”

MGM premieres Belgravia: The Next Chapter on January 14, 2024. You can watch the trailer below: