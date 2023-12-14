The Big Picture A24, known for their innovative films, is bringing the video game Death Stranding to the big screen.

The film will not be a direct translation of the game, aiming to create a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before.

The game follows the story of Sam Porter Bridges, a courier tasked with rebuilding society in a post-apocalyptic United States.

In a stunning twist, the film adaptation of the Hideo Kojima video game Death Stranding is being brought to the big screen by indie darlings A24, in what may be the studio's largest undertaking to date. The video game, released in 2019, was hailed as one of the most cinematic video games ever released. The star-studded cast for the game included Norman Reedus as the lead, alongside Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Guillermo del Toro, and Margaret Qualley.

Kojima is widely recognized as one of the most eminent figures in the gaming industry, renowned for his innovative approach that continually expands the limits of gaming. Following several decades at Konami, where he notably contributed to the Metal Gear series, he parted ways with the company in 2015. This led to the transformation of Kojima Productions into an independent studio. The auteur released the following statement to THR, saying:

“A24 was born into this world about 10 years ago, their presence is singular within the industry, they are like no other. The films they are delivering to the world are high in quality and very innovative. I have been attracted to their creations and they have even inspired my own work. Their innovative approach to storytelling aligns with what Kojima Productions has been doing for the last 8 years. Now, we are making a Death Stranding movie together. There are a lot of ‘game adaptation films’ out there but what we are creating is not just a direct translation of the game. The intention is that our audience will not only be fans of the games, but our film will be for anyone who loves cinema. We are creating a Death Stranding universe that has never been seen before, achievable only through the medium of film, it will be born.”

What Is 'Death Stranding' All About?

The plot of Death Stranding is set in the United States, which is in a post-apocalyptic state, where a mysterious event has caused the boundary between the world of the living and the world of the dead to become blurred. This phenomenon has led to the emergence of supernatural creatures known as "Beached Things" (BTs) and a catastrophic event called the "Death Stranding," which triggered mass extinction and the collapse of society. Like all of Kojima's projects, the game is visually stunning and beautifully realized, but conversely, has been regarded as self-indulgent with an over-reliance on cutscenes instead of allowing players to experience the game.

Players take on the role of Sam Porter Bridges, portrayed by Reedus, who works as a courier for an organization known as Bridges. Sam's job is to traverse the dangerous and desolate landscapes, with the responsibility of connecting isolated survivors and communities by delivering essential supplies and connecting them to the Chiral Network, a communication system that it is hoped can one day rebuild society. The game's narrative themes explore the ideas of isolation, loss, hope, and philosophical themes.

You can see a trailer for the PC adaptation of the game down above.