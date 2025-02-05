As far as crime thrillers go, Believer doesn’t waste any time on frills; the South Korean remake of Johnnie To’s Drug War literally cuts straight to the chase. The narrative is centered on Detective Won-ho (Cho Jin-woong), a man who’s on a mission to take down the mysterious drug kingpin known only as “Mr. Lee.” The gigantic catch is that nobody knows who Mr. Lee is or what he even looks like. Nevertheless, the search is on, and it unfurls into a tense game of cat and mouse, where the stakes are sky-high. Won-ho’s investigation gains some traction when Seo Yeon-rak (Ryu Jun-yeol), a low-level criminal with a personal vendetta, offers to help. Their unlikely partnership becomes the story’s driving force and goes a long way to make the audience question their motives at every turn.

Perhaps the beauty of Believer is its morally ambiguous characters. From the motivated cop willing to bend the rules to criminals with oddly relatable codes of loyalty, the film presents characters that make you question the difference between right and wrong. Even more, it doesn’t give everything away or use over-the-top theatrics as a crutch; rather it gathers momentum using a combination of clever storytelling and a high-stakes manhunt. Overall, it’s one of those movies that demands close attention, but it’s worth it since it eventually brings the mystery of “Mr. Lee” into sharper focus.

What Is 'Believer' About?

Image Via Next Entertainment World

Every great crime thriller needs a gripping mystery, and in Believer, Mr. Lee’s elusiveness serves that vital purpose. From the very start, his identity—or the lack of it—keeps both the characters and viewers in a state of uncertainty. Despite being the most powerful drug lord in Asia, Mr. Lee is a shadow of a character. Nevertheless, the vacuum that his absence creates ends up housing a presence that dominates the plot. So instead of chasing down something, or in this case, someone tangible, Detective Won-ho hunts mere whispers and half-truths in his quest to bring Mr. Lee down. One brilliant example of Mr. Lee’s influence comes from the fake-out scene involving Jin Ha-rim (Kim Joo-hyuk). Seeing as Ha-rim is a key player in the drug empire, for a moment, it’s easy to believe that he’s the elusive Mr. Lee. But just as the story starts to settle into this possibility, the plot shifts in a whole other direction. Ha-rim’s explosive end literally proves that Mr. Lee’s influence extends further than expected.

This nonstop game of misdirection isn’t just a device that both frustrates and fascinates the viewers; it equally transforms Mr. Lee into a psychological force to be reckoned with. As a result, each choice the characters make, as well as the results that ensue, feels like part of Mr. Lee’s larger plan, and that unpredictability keeps the stakes sky-high. While the mysterious kingpin may not dominate the screen physically, his fingerprints are all over the film’s chaos.

‘Believer’s Plot Is Ridden With Ethical Dilemmas