The Lady of Bear Island will be taking the Mormont family sigil to an entirely new level in Bella Ramsey’s next project. Deadline reveals that The Last of Us star has been tapped to star in the half-historical, half-fictional period drama Monstrous Beauty, in a role that will see them playing an up-and-coming playwright covered in hair due to a rare condition. Along with Ramsey, the call sheet also includes Dominic West (The Crown), Ruth Negga (Passing), and Fiona Shaw (Killing Eve). A poster released alongside the announcement shows off a colorful palette with Ramsey’s character posed in a gold frame with a bag over her head.

In more than highly capable hands, Monstrous Beauty was penned and directed by Romola Garai, marking her second foray into filmmaking following her time behind the camera on the 2020 horror flick, Amulet. Before dipping into the world of directing, Garai is perhaps best known for her roles in period features including Atonement and Vanity Fair as well as hit shows like The Hour and Becoming Elizabeth. With her background shaping some of the most well-loved and celebrated stories from the past, it’s no doubt that Garai will perfectly mold fiction with reality in her latest project.

What Will Monstrous Beauty Be About?

A story about opportunity and creativity, the period drama will take place in the 17th Century and tell the story of Barbara Field (Ramsey), a peasant girl born with a rare condition that leaves her covered in hair. Unlike many other children of her status, Barbara is properly educated and, because of this, luck finds her holding a spot on the court of King Charles II (West) as a “Natural Wonder.” Meeting others with out-of-the-ordinary appearances, Barbara strives to be seen beyond her looks and instead for her talent as a playwright. In the court, she meets famous actress Nell Gwyn (Negga), a mistress of the King’s, who wants to prove to Charles that there’s more to a person than their appearance. Using her new connections, Barbara gets the help of famed playwright Aphra Behn (Shaw) to help her stage a play to shift the views of the public.

Image via HBO

RELATED: Don’t Forget Bella Ramsey’s Other Role as an Adventurous Teen in 'Hilda'

A year packed with the likes of a series adaptation of Great Expectations and another new telling of Marie Antoinette, it’s likely that not only will Monstrous Beauty be a hit with the period drama crowd, but also with those who are enjoying Ramsey’s rise to the top. While they may be best known for their appearances in both of HBO’s mega-hits, Game of Thrones and The Last of Us, Ramsey also recently starred in Lena Dunham’s Prime Video adaptation of the medieval comedy novel, Catherine Called Birdy.

As of right now, no release window has been set for Monstrous Beauty, but you can check out the film’s first poster below.