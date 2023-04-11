There is yet another project on the cards for the Lady of Mormont Keep. Bella Ramsey had in brilliant measure,

dazzled audiences in her recent role on HBO's The Last of Us, and now a new role as been set for the star in the second season of the BBC series Time, which is set in a modern British women's prison. Alongside Ramsey, the upcoming season's call sheet also includes Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who), Tamara Lawrance (The Silent Twins) and Siobhan Finneran (Happy Valley).

The first season of the Jimmy McGovern's series had been led by Stephen Graham and Sean Bean who portrayed a police officer and a prisoner respectively. Now, the series is taking a new pivot into a female penitentiary wherein the circumstances around the three women has resulted in the creation of an unlikely sense of community. Ramsey, who is set to portray Kelsey, is excited to be on board for this project, describing the first season, which averaged 11.6 million viewers across a three-part run, as 'stellar'. “I’m very happy to be a part of this project, working with an incredible team and following on from a stellar first season” said Ramsey. “And it’s such an honor to be Kelsey, I’m really excited to experience the world through her for a few months.”

What is Time Season 2 About?

The story for Time season 2 will see the trio of Kelsey, Orla (Whittaker) and Abi (Lawrance) coming into the holding facility on the same day and by chance, are put together. They soon realize that danger lurks around every corner here, and a quick acclimatization will be the best course of action. The BBC further expanded on the plot saying, ‘Even with the ever-present threat of violence within its walls, they discover that an unexpected sense of community, and a shared understanding, still might be possible.’ Finneran, who had featured in the first season, will return to reprise her role as prison chaplain, Marie-Louise.

Whittaker is fresh off her take playing Doctor Who, and while that might have been a lot more flashy in terms of its storyline, this will feel alot different. The other new member of cast, Tamara revealed excitement at being part of a series that seeks to humanize a part of society often vilified. "Being a part of women-centred stories and productions is very important to me, as well as projects that challenge a prejudice," she said. The new season of Time is co-written by McGovern and Helen Black with Andrea Harkin attached to direct the show. Carmel Maloney will produce, while Priscilla Parish, Michael Parke, Andrew Morrissey and McGovern executive produce.

For now, no release window has been set for Time Season 2. Watch a trailer for Season 1 below: