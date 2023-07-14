Nominations for the 74th Emmy Awards were announced on Wednesday, July 12. As usual, HBO’s killer lineup dominated; shows like Succession, The White Lotus, and The Last of Us cleaned up with nominations in nearly every category. This should surprise no one paying attention to the television landscape. What came as a surprise was one of the nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role in a Drama Series. The nomination of Bella Ramsey for their role as Ellie in The Last of Us sparked intense controversy.

Ramsey’s performance in The Last of Us is phenomenal. The 19-year-old performer’s youth belies the sheer magnitude of their talent. The life and emotional depth Ramsey brought to the role is indisputably worthy of a golden statue. So why was Ramsey’s nomination in this category so controversial? Because Ramsey is nonbinary and is genderfluid in their presentation. In the past, Ramsey has used all pronouns but has most recently said they/them feel most accurate.

RELATED: We Need More Nonbinary Characters Like Jim Jimenez

Gender at the Awards Shows

Image via HBO

Since the first Oscars almost 100 years ago, awards for actors have been segregated by gender. The history of this practice is often distorted by those determined to maintain the status quo. The Academy did not create the distinct categories to ensure actresses got equal recognition but to underscore the assumption that the on-screen performances given by women could never compare to the rich acting work of men.

The controversy is revelatory of the fact many fans don’t know how awards nominations work. Each award-granting organization operates differently, but actors are required to choose whether their performances be considered in the Actor or Actress category. According to the Television Academy, there is technically no gender requirement for eligibility in any category, but that means little when the categories are gendered. Eligible members of these organizations then vote on the full list of potential nominees using a ranked-choice voting system. These results are tabulated by a third party to determine the official nominees.

So, yes, Bella Ramsey chose to be nominated in the Actress category. Regardless of the quality of their performances, nonbinary actors have struggled to choose between the arbitrary categories despite neither being accurate. Several have removed themselves from consideration for awards because they cannot make the choice.

Not that choosing always works. Take Asia Kate Dillon as an example. Dillon is the first nonbinary actor to be cast as a nonbinary character in a series regular role, and they have played it well. When asked which category they’d like to be considered for the Emmys in 2017, they selected the actor category, citing the term’s original neutral usage. Nomination voters were asked to consider a non-man playing a non-man in a category otherwise full of cisgender men, and Dillon was ultimately not nominated that year. They have opted not to list themselves for consideration in the years since, becoming one of the fiercest advocates for the abolition of gendered acting awards. Yellowjackets actor Liv Hewson opted not to be considered this year for the same reason.

Image via HBO

Some actors make different choices. Acting awards can be tickets to stardom or financial stability, and career interests are powerful in a cutthroat business like Hollywood. Nonbinary actors have spoken more candidly about the struggles they face making this decision, even when they opt to compete. Emma Corrin, nominated for their portrayal as Princess Diana in The Crown, was not out as nonbinary at the time of their nomination and struggled with the publicity and language surrounding the honor. Emma D’Arcy, openly nonbinary star of House of the Dragon, notes that they were not nominated for any acting awards in either gendered category until after they came out as nonbinary. E.R. Fightmaster struggled to choose a category when submitting themselves for their performance in Grey’s Anatomy.

Screen acting awards are not the only site of this struggle. This year’s Tony Awards grabbed attention for the variety of choices made by nonbinary actors. Justin David Sullivan, a nonbinary actor cast in a nonbinary role in & Juliet, chose not to be considered because they could not choose a category to compete in. The actors that won the Best Lead categories that night were also both nonbinary, but opted to compete in the category that most closely aligned with the roles for which they were nominated. Alex Newell won Best Lead Actress for their role as Lulu in Shucked and J. Harrison Ghee won Best Lead Actor for their role as Jerry/Daphne in the Broadway adaptation of gender-bending film Some Like It Hot.

It Doesn’t Have to Be This Way

Image via HBO

Despite their ubiquity, gendered acting awards are not essential. No other award-eligible role in the performing arts is gender-segregated. Writers, directors, cinematographers, costumers, and others are judged genderlessly, but the suggestion of removing the distinction from acting awards causes panic. Many are worried that an awards landscape without gendered acting awards would result in a sharp decline in female nominees and winners.

Bella Ramsey struggled to decide whether they would put themselves forward for consideration for The Last of Us. They sought advice from both co-star Pedro Pascal, a staunch trans ally, and showrunner Craig Mazin. Mazin has spoken about the conversations the pair had about submitting for this year’s Emmys, as well as what can be done to make acting awards more inclusive. He has admitted uncertainty about the abolition of gendered categories Asia Kate Dillon and other nonbinary actors have advocated for. Mazin noted the fact that the prizes without gender segregation—especially directing awards—are won disproportionately by men. No woman won the Best Directing prize in the Oscars’ first 80 years; only three have won in the fifteen years since.

While it would be naïve to say that Mazin’s concern is without merit, it paints a more dire picture than necessary. Award shows big and small have pivoted to gender-neutral performance awards. The Grammys did away with gender distinction in vocal awards over a decade ago to so little fanfare it’s been all but forgotten. The TV Critics Association Awards have always been genderless. The MTV Movie Awards dropped gendered acting awards back in 2017. Two of the biggest award shows for independent films, the Spirit Awards and the Gotham Awards, have both dropped their gendered categories in recent years to find that women are more represented in these categories than men.

Can we expect the Oscars, Emmys, and Tonys to have the same results if they too move to a gender-free acting award model? Maybe, but not necessarily. The success of Spirit and Gotham’s changes could be chalked up to the fact that independent film provides more opportunities for actors of all genders to showcase their talent than mainstream cinema, and those who vote are more diversity-minded than the tens of thousands in the TV and Film Academies. There may be validity to that, but studios recognize the value of these awards and if the award granters lead the charge for more inclusive award opportunities, studios will follow with more roles for diverse actors.

Beyond concern for male domination in newly gender-free acting awards, the award shows are also nervous about the possibility of fewer acting awards. These shows have struggled to draw viewers in recent years, and fans care more about acting awards than any other category. Actors are the most fan-facing role in a production, and the concern that people would be less willing to tune in for fewer opportunities to hear from their favorite actors is real. It is also easily solvable.

If award shows want to grant four discrete acting awards, they can. There’s no reason these four must be gendered. Giving out an award each year to a breakout actor is an option; the Spirit Awards implemented in their first gender-free acting year (that award went to Stephanie Hsu for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once). Screen acting awards can take a page from SAG and grant awards for ensemble performances. Other solutions to the gender dilemma in awards include expanding genre-based awards beyond “drama” and “comedy.” Anything dealing with genres can be sticky (see The White Lotus classified by the Emmys as a drama and The Bear as a comedy, for example), and genre trends are fickle.

Another would be to de-link acting awards from the actors themselves and connect them more firmly to the roles played. This solution might look like six acting awards each year: two for male roles, two for female roles, and two for nonbinary roles. By separating the actor from the type of award, nonbinary performers are not required to sacrifice their integrity and identity to be considered. In a model like this, actors like Dillon and Sullivan who play explicitly nonbinary characters can be celebrated for those depictions, and studios will be incentivized to create compelling nonbinary characters.

The State of Queer Representation In Media

Image from Our Flag Means Death via HBO

These issues for queer actors are the tip of the larger LGBTQ representation iceberg. Some of the progress that’s been made to include queer people in TV and film has lost ground in recent years. Only one film released by a major studio in 2021 featured a trans or nonbinary character (West Side Story‘s Anybodys). LGBTQ representation declined over the past year, and 29% of queer characters on TV this year will not return next year because of cancelations. These things go hand in hand. Awards will not be won equitably until roles are distributed equitably and studios green light projects that give queer and nonbinary actors opportunities to showcase their talent and stay true to themselves simultaneously.

Progress is Slow

Image via HBO Max

All of the major awards are “considering” a path toward gender-neutral acting awards, but none have released any information about timelines or what ideas they are considering. As of now, the only accommodations either the Film or Television Academies have offered to potential nonbinary winners is the opportunity to change their individual trophy to read “performer” instead of actor or actress. The Screen Actors’ Guild doesn’t even do that and seems less willing to.

Untangling gendered acting awards is a complex and monumental task. To call the Emmys as an organization insensitive to Bella Ramsey’s nomination is not right, but not totally off base either. Ramsey did consent to be considered in the actress category, but only because their only alternative would be to not be considered at all and to sacrifice the career boon that comes with being recognized for such a powerful performance. Nonbinary actors grow louder in their advocacy on this matter every awards cycle, and we will reach critical mass in the not-too-distant future. This fight reiterates the larger point that Hollywood has a long way to go on equitable LGBTQ representation and celebration.