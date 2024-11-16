One of anime's greatest strengths is the genre's vast variety. From poignant Studio Ghibli classics to traditional Shōnen like Dragon Ball and Hunter X Hunter, there are countless compelling stories to be discovered within the broad narrative category, regardless of whether you're looking for an out-of-world experience with an Isekai anime or something as comforting as a slice-of-life, sapphic Yuri. Still, with so many options to explore, it's easy to overlook any number of anime classics from the last century, and horror fans in particular should check out one of anime's most underrated fantasy films of the 1970s, director Eiichi Yamamoto's 1973 masterpiece Belladonna of Sadness.

What Is ‘Belladonna of Sadness’ About?

Yamamoto's film isn't your typical anime thriller. Don't expect the cat-and-mouse thrills of Death Note or the spine-tingling suspense of a crime drama like 2016's Erased. Belladonna of Sadness is many things, but first and foremost the film is an unflinching tale of violation and heartbreak, oppression, and powerlessness. The movie is set in an unnamed medieval town and begins with a fairy tale romance between two commoners, Jean (Katsuyuki Itô) and Jeanne (Aiko Nagayama), whose star-crossed routine is violently disrupted when their feudal Lord (Masaya Takahashi) sexually assaults Jeanne along with his entire court. This is ostensibly done because the couple couldn't afford to pay him for their right to matrimony, and the desire for power this attack awakens in Jeanne soon leads her to make dark deals with the Devil (Tatsuya Nakadai) in this underrated fantasy thriller.

Following her first meeting with the Devil, Belladonna of Sadness tracks a fluctuating balance of power between the town's faltering feudal authority and Jeanne's own rising influence. The traumatized bride's transactions quickly grant her financial security and authority over many of her fellow townspeople, but aside from drawing the ire of the local aristocracy, this upward social trajectory also directly relates back to Belladonna of Sadness's heavy eroticism. Rather than shaking hands or signing her name on a piece of paper to seal her Faustian bargain, Yamamoto depicts Jeanne's deal as a purely sexual exchange, with the Devil himself assaulting Jeanne at the beginning of their partnership.

Related This Cult Classic Anime That Redefined the Space Genre Is Finally on Streaming 'Planetes' tells a humanistic story of the lives of space debris collectors in the year 2075.

The film's predatory portrayal of these interactions at once makes for a memorable onscreen depiction of the Devil and contributes to Yamamoto's nuanced look at the intersection between sex and power for a woman in the feudal age. On the surface, this intersection is fairly obvious for modern viewers, with Jeanne's body and beauty being her only bargaining chips in her regressive society, but Belladonna of Sadness also subverts its own simplicity later in the film. After Jeanne's unnatural power leads to her being chased out of town, she gains even greater abilities by giving herself to the Devil willingly. She is also never cheated by her demonic partner directly, making Belladonna of Sadness the unique film that doesn't embrace cliché moralizing against deals with the Devil. Instead, Yamamoto's film highlights the complicated web of oppression and empowerment women navigate in conservative communities, making the film a fascinating watch for fans concerned with themes of personal oppression and patriarchy.

‘Belladonna of Sadness’ Blends Unique Art Styles To Spin a Horrifyingly Beautiful Tale

Close

Despite the power Jeanne does acquire throughout Belladonna of Sadness, however, the film is still emotionally devastating, and much of the movie's evocative atmosphere can be traced back to its unique visual style. A departure from the lush backgrounds and sparkly-eyed character designs of more modern animated series, Belladonna of Sadness employs a vivid, detailed art style that heightens the expressiveness of its characters' appearances, allowing viewers to feel Jeanne's pain that much more acutely. Likewise, backgrounds rarely fill the screen and characters' lips don't move when they speak, giving the movie the distinct feel of the very fairy tale it violates during its opening. This attention to detail is especially disturbing during Jeanne's multiple assaults, as her stricken expression is as heartbreaking as the film's graphic visuals are difficult to watch.

At the same time, Belladonna of Sadness's greatest moments come when the film moves beyond the realism one would expect from its initial style and employs fluid sequences of surreal imagery. The film creates thought-provoking visual parallels by morphing the court of Jeanne's Lord into demons during their initial assault, and Yamamoto's visual ambitions only grow as his film progresses, illustrating why Belladonna of Sadness is among the best anime movies for fans of the genre's innovative spirit. The film's most impressive sequence is its portrayal of the Black Death liquefying Jeanne's hometown, as well as a mind-bending bacchanal Jeanne initiates with the townsfolk after coming into her full power. Both moments are horrifying because of their psychedelic instability, but Yamamato's visuals are nonetheless breathtaking, exhibiting Belladonna of Sadness's beauty and brutality in a gripping combination that is sure to stay with you long after the movie's epic finale.

Belladonna of Sadness is available to buy on Amazon in the U.S.

BUY ON AMAZON