Carlos King recently traveled to Mississippi to introduce the new season premiere of his Jackson-based reality show Belle Collective. "I honestly believe Belle Collective is the most underrated show on reality television, and I'm not just saying that because it's my show," he laughed. He joined the seven female stars of the show at Taste Lounge, the restaurant and lounge of Latrice and Cliff Rogers, two stars on the show.

Set in a southern city most have never heard of, Carlos realized Jackson could be the same type of hidden gem he'd discovered with his hit show Love & Marriage: Huntsville. Lateisha Pearson and a business partner set up a meeting with the television mogul several years ago to share the success of her women's empowerment brunches. Carlos listened intently to Lateisha's passion for Jackson and saw much more than just a show about women connecting over breakfast food. He convinced Lateisha to widen her perspective and also to be a principal star in the show. Four seasons later, it's one of OWN's biggest hits.

'Belle Collective' Follows the Blueprint of 'Love & Marriage: Huntsville'

Latrice and then the remaining cast - Tambra Cherie, Marie Hamilton-Abston, and Antoinette Liles. After the first season, Antoinette decided to focus on her dental practice and Carlos added Aikisha Holly-Colon and Sophia O. Williams aka "So Gucci." Season 4 welcomes a new belle, Selena Johnson, the ex-wife of JJ Williams, currently married to "So Gucci", and the return of Antoinette. Each season the grassroots fan base connected with the ladies of Jackson, MS has continued to grow exponentially.

The Jackson Belles have a similar advantage with viewers as the cast of LAMH in that the small southern city is not over saturated with the bright lights of a bigger city like Atlanta or Miami, so the cast is much more authentic and down-to-earth.

Lateisha's desire to bring financial vitality to Jackson, MS was appreciated by the other women and the cast bonded over the Farish Street project. Farish Street is a historic street and neighborhood in Jackson, Mississippi, recognized as a hub for Black-owned businesses up until the 1970s. With the show premiering in 2021, on the heels of the George Floyd tragedy and 2020s woke rhetoric on the importance of supporting Black-owned businesses and organizations, Carlos was on trend rolling out a show set in the deep south focused on five Black entrepreneurial women committed to revitalizing the legacy of Black wealth. The first episode chronicled a fabulous women's empowerment brunch dedicated to revitalizing Farish Street.

Carlos King Specializes In Casting Families With Dysfunctional Marriages

As with all King's programs, the substance is accompanied by a heaping helping of relational and interpersonal drama that audiences can't seem to get enough of digesting. Lateisha was a relatable heroine because of her love for her community, but even more so because of her tumultuous home life with her high school sweetheart turned philandering husband, Glen. Before Lateisha could focus on the legal red tape surrounding purchasing a property in a historic district, she had to deal with her home life that looked great on the outside but was falling apart. Not only was her husband consistently unfaithful, but the rest of the cast knew a dark secret that would be revealed during the second season. There was a strong possibility that Lateisha's husband, Glen, could've fathered another child during their marriage. Slight whispers turned to loud rumors and culminated in Carlos revealing the results during an unforgettable reunion.

Lateisha isn't the only belle with a problematic marital relationship. Latrice is the self-proclaimed diva of the show. A statuesque beauty with a thriving beauty business, she was an immediate favorite with Belle Collective fans. More interesting than Latrice's business savvy is her May/December relationship with husband Cliff Rogers, a successful, but extremely traditional, slightly chauvanistic, much older man. Audiences enjoyed speculating about Latrice's fight for independence with a man whose children are closer in age to her than Cliff. An old-school ladies man, Cliff has been labeled controlling and domineering towards Latrice. After season three, audiences voiced concern that Cliff was borderline verbally abusive towards his young wife. Latrice tiptoes along the narrow line between being a dutiful wife and presenting a united front with her husband and fighting for her personal independence.

Marie's story line is another that has resonated with viewers. The poster child for the "strong black woman", Marie is also extremely business savvy, with several thriving medical practices. When Marie joined the cast, her husband Cedric was rarely present, but it was obvious the pair were unequally yoked financially and emotionally. Eventually, Cedric disappeared altogether without explanation. Before audiences could question Marie's marriage, her teenage son became the focus of her troubles with rebellious behavior, often lashing out at his mother. Between season two and three, Marie's son had a child with a young woman who was murdered by gun violence. Marie's heartbreaking reality didn't stop when she took joint custody of her grandson. Season three detailed her painful relationship with her absent mother. After struggling with a drug addiction most of her life, Marie's mother moved in with her and tried to get clean while restoring their relationship. Marie's struggle to save her mother's life while balancing her million-dollar business and supporting her grieving son showcased the strength and tenacity of black women.

Every single belle on the show is dealing with a personal struggle while attempting to show up for their professional careers and friendships. Tambra, a bubbly radio personality in Jackson, shared her fertility journey after realizing she'd achieved the career of her dreams but didn't have the family she envisioned to accompany that dream. Fans of the show watched Tambra navigate a long-term relationship, trying to achieve her happily ever after. Although it wasn't a straight shot to success, Tambra Cherie welcomed a beautiful baby girl over a year ago and says she has been blessed by the many women who saw her example as proof they could achieve their own fertility goals.

As Tambra Cherie starts her new family, a successful realtor, "So Gucci" is attempting to calm the troubled waters of her blended family with husband JJ. Both "So Gucci" and JJ have children from previous relationships and, like most families, blending their lives has proved challenging. Adding JJ's ex Selena Johnson, a breakout star from a previous reality show, 'Bring It" promises to bring additional relatable drama for other blended families.

As season 4 ensues, even more drama is bound to present itself as the belles navigate their friendships and marital relationships. 'Belle Collective' continues to prove Carlos King has the blueprint for successful reality television that engages and entertains, specifically with untapped locations in the country with real people with real stories.

Belle Collective airs every Friday on OWN. Episodes can be streamed on Discovery Plus.

