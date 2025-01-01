It's no longer "So Gucci" for Sophia "SoGucci" Williams on Belle Collective. The Belle Collective star has announced her departure from the reality program following a controversial season. Taking to Instagram, Williams revealed that she would be stepping away from the program following the season's reunion episode.

Attached to a video montage, Williams wrote, "I do know that in order for my family to completely heal, someone will have to exit stage left, and I have decided that it will be me. I am pleased to say that I received my renewal letter for a new season, but The Williams will not be returning to #BelleCollective."

SoGucci Explains Her Reasons for Leaving 'Belle Collective'

In addition to her major announcement regarding her departure, SoGucci referenced her ongoing feud with her ex-husband's ex-wife, Selena Johnson. She wrote, "Watching the reunion episode was very hard to sit through especially now knowing where my family currently stands. I was disappointed in my actions because even though I had my reasons it should have never been handled or addressed on this platform from the beginning. I take full accountability for allowing the entertainment of this show to ruin the integrity of my family. I have apologized publicly and privately to Selena for my part in this entire production. We are moving on and moving forward putting our family first and focusing on it our healing. ALL the S’s! Sophia, Shanterial, Selena, Sunjai, Star and Sky are Solid!"

With threats, escalation of violence, and charges attached to her rivalry with Selena Johnson, Williams has decided to take a step away from the show as it has impacted her and her family. Sophia "SoGucci" Williams is now the second cast member to depart the series. Aikisha Holly Colon has revealed she too will be departing Belle Collective after the chaotic interaction alongside her husband, Willie Collon. Season 5 of Belle Collective has certainly been one for the books.

Your changes have been saved Belle Collective Release Date December 29, 2020 Cast Tambra Cherie , Aikisha Holly-Colon , Latrice Rogers , Marie Hamilton-Abston , Sophia O. Williams , Lateshia Pearson Main Genre Reality Seasons 5

Belle Collective airs new episodes on Fridays at 8:00pm on OWN. All episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Stream on Hulu