Watch: This Actress Recreated the “Belle” Musical Number at Home and It’s Delightful

We’re all handling self-isolation in different ways. For instance, I’ve eaten approximately 400 lbs of cheese in the past two hours. Don’t judge me, it’s just my process. Meanwhile, actress Mary Neely has decided to cope with the stress of quarantine by performing one-woman versions of popular musicals at home, including Disney’s Beauty and the Beast.

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST part II pic.twitter.com/0tHql1i7mx — Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 23, 2020

I can only imagine the looks Neely must’ve received from her neighbors as she filmed this, but it was absolutely for the greater good. And if you enjoyed that, you’re in luck! Neely has an entire series of these videos, with her performing songs from musicals like Wicked, Sweeney Todd, and Little Shop of Horrors. In addition to her undeniable lip-synching and performance skills, Neely also has a truly impressive wardrobe of costumes and wigs, which she shows off by playing every single character in the scenes she performs.

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS pic.twitter.com/WJSU95GynU — Mary Neely (@mneelzy) April 14, 2020

Neely has been updating the same thread regularly for the past month with new videos, so if you’re a fan of quality, give her a follow. I had no idea there was a musical called The Drowsy Chaperone until I started watching her videos, so there was an immediate educational benefit along with just being a whole lot of dang fun.