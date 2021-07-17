Mamoru Hosoda, who at more than one point was declared "the new Miyazaki," is back with what may very well be his best movie since Wolf Children. The filmmaker returns to Cannes with Belle, a movie that updates the tale as old as time to the extremely online generation by giving it a new coating with an emotional story of bullying, abuse, and the way we connect to others and to ourselves online. This song as old as rhyme has been turned into a fresh new experience with a parade of catchy J-pop bangers that are sure to become additions to your daily rotation.

Hosoda, who has made a career out of reusing themes or set pieces from his (still very underrated) debut film Digimon Adventure: Our War Game!, takes us back to a familiar massive digital world, this time called U. Essentially a virtual reality familiar to those who have watched anything from Ready Player One to Sword Art Online, U is home to five billion users, a place where anyone can reinvent and be the best version of themselves by embodying avatars determined without user input from biometric analyses of their secret inner strengths. It is here that we meet Suzu (Japanese for "bell") who discovers there actually is more than this provincial life and becomes the online popstar sensation Belle, a Disney princess-like pink-haired avatar whose looks are accidentally borrowed from Suzu's prettiest classmate. It doesn't take long for Belle to go from a newcomer with polarizing reactions (as Suzu's secret hacker best friend tells her, you only become famous when half your fanbase hates you) to come out singing while standing on top of an enormous flying humpback whale that's covered with hundreds of speakers like they're barnacles. Of course, things get complicated when Belle meets an online fighting game avatar known as Dragon — a huge warthog/goat hybrid monster that is referred to as Beast — and instantly and inexplicably becomes fascinated with him.

Image via GKIDS

RELATED: ‘Belle,’ From ‘Mirai’ Director Mamoru Hosoda, Gets New Trailer and Winter Release Date

Though the 3D animation used to bring U to life can feel a bit lifeless (perhaps an intentional nod to the fiction that U is selling its users), Belle boasts mind-blowingly stunning particle and background animation. The virtual world of the film looks like one of the biggest metropolises ever to be put on film, animation or otherwise, and the team at Studio Chizu give it an enormous amount of detail. From the buildings, to the debris exploding on-screen as Beast fights the superhero-inspired Justices that are chasing him, to the hundreds upon hundreds of background avatars with wildly varied designs make this world feel lived-in. We see avatars that look like cute and small spirit creatures straight out of a Studio Ghibli film, to several Digimon-inspired critters, and much, much more.

Adding to the feeling that U is a global community created by people all around the world, Belle feels like a truly international production, something rare for a Japanese animated film. The titular Belle was designed by veteran Disney character designer Jin Kim, while Irish studio Cartoon Saloon (Wolfwalkers) brings its unique visual style to some beautiful 2D sequences inside the U made to resemble dream-like expressionistic paintings. The film constantly inundated the screen with hundreds of comments and messages from users, and they are shown in m multiple languages to reflect the billions of international users in U. Beast's gothic castle evokes the magnificent designs of Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo. Then there's a sequence that uses a Clash of Clans meets Risk video game aesthetic to represent Suzu's social circle reacting to a new rumor. It would have been very easy for Hosoda to just give Belle a Disney aesthetic and call it a day, but instead he gives us his most visually stunning and varied film to date, as well as the best-looking animated movie of the year.

Image via GKIDS

The Beauty and the Beast reimagination comes a bit too sudden, with the recreation of obligatory beats like the ballroom sequence never reaching the emotional heights of the Disney classic. Likewise, the idea of the internet allowing people to create a new persona feels like retreading old ground already paved by perfection by Serial Experiments Lain decades ago. What makes the movie special comes not in the specifics of either story by itself, but in the way they come together to support a coming of age story about embracing the real you and the ways online communities can help heal old scars. Hosoda follows the emotional storytelling of Kyoto Animation's A Silent Voice and even Carole & Tuesday's message about the healing power of music to create a beautiful and visually stunning film that breathes new life into this tale as old as time.

Grade: A-

Belle premiered as part of the Cannes Film Festival. You nerds can see it this winter in theaters.

KEEP READING: Behold the Stunning Trailer for 'Cryptozoo,' the Year's Wildest Animated Art Film

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Shang-Chi’ Actress Michelle Yeoh Says She Plays a “Guardian of a Mythical City” in the Marvel Movie Could the MCU be getting ready to introduce K'un-Lun?

Read Next

Rafael Motamayor (158 Articles Published) Rafael Motamayor is an entertainment writer and critic for sites like Collider, Observer, Rotten Tomatoes, /Film, IGN, and more. He specializes in writing about horror and animation, and yearns for the day a good animated horror project comes along so he can combine the two. More From Rafael Motamayor