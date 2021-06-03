Studio Chizu has released the international trailer for Belle, the latest creation of Mamoru Hosoda. Hosoda became worldwide known after his last film, Mirai, received nominations from both the Academy Awards and Golden Globes, ultimately earning the Annie Award for best feature animation. Expectations surrounding Hosoda’s new project are high, but Belle’s trailer helps to put fans at ease, since it teases another unique coming-of-age story filled with wonder.

Belle’s trailer introduces us to Suzu, a 17-year-old girl that becomes a singer inside the virtual world of "U," an online community where no one knows her true identity. In real life, Suzu is embarrassed to sing in public, but inside “U," her avatar Belle becomes an international success. As if dealing with a double identity wasn’t enough trouble for Suzu, the world of “U” gets threatened when a destructive Beast shows up. However, the Beast is more than what it seems at first, and by connecting with the creature as Belle, Suzu can maybe find her real voice.

Hosoda is not the only big name working on Belle. Jim Kim, who worked as a character designer for Disney’s movies such as Frozen and Moana, is responsible for shaping the title character. As for the creation of the world of “U," Hosoda leaned on the expertise of British architect and designer Eric Wong. Some of the fantasy scenes were developed by directors Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart from the Irish studio Cartoon Saloon, responsible for such Oscar-nominated animation features as Song of the Sea and Wolfwalkers.

Belle will premiere in Japan on July 16, but there’s still no release date for the international market. As soon as we know when Belle will hit theaters outside Japan, you’ll get to read all about it here at Collider. Check out Belle’s trailer below:

Here’s the official synopsis for Belle:

Belle follows Suzu, a 17-year-old high school student living in a rural village with her father. For years she has only been a shadow of herself. One day, she enters "U," a virtual world of 5 billion members on the Internet. There, she is not Suzu anymore but Belle, a world-famous singer. She soon meets with a mysterious creature. Together, they embark on a journey of adventures, challenges and love, in their quest of becoming who they truly are.

