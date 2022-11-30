The golden age of hip-hop spilled into Hollywood when the 90s saw an afflux of gangsta rap-related movies, a wave that flowed through to the new millennium. Belly which was released in 1998 remains one of the most iconic films from that era. As was the norm with films of that category, Belly capitalized on the popularity of rap stars at the apex of their careers at the time starring the late Earl Simmons aka DMX, and Nasir Jones better known as Nas as its two main stars in what was their debut film roles. Despite initially being frowned upon for its violent depiction of young African-Americans, Belly grew on its audiences to gain a cult following and has since been lauded for incorporating brilliant cinematic elements, particularly in its opening scene. Now, Lionsgate is celebrating the film's 25th anniversary by giving fans the opportunity to relive the experience in glorious 4K UHD from January 24.

It is the first time the film will be made available in Ultra High Definition. Fans will be able to make purchases via Best Buy which will exclusively make the release available in two ways, first in a 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray + Digital SteelBook as well as a standalone 4K Ultra HD with the respective price tags of $27.99 and $22.99. The slightly more expensive SteelBook version will include special features including an Audio Commentary with the film's writer and director Hype Williams, as well as a Spoken Word feature and some Deleted Scenes made available on Blu-Ray only. Also featured on Blu-Ray will be the music video for the movie's soundtrack, 'Grand Finale' which was recorded by DMX, Nas, Method Man, and Ja Rule. These brand-new offerings will be made available for purchase from January 24, just in time for the movie's 25th anniversary.

Belly was Williams' feature directorial debut and remains his only successful foray into the world of filmmaking as several other attempts have been futile. Williams, however, continues to direct music videos and is most recognized for his longtime collaboration with Kanye West having directed over 20 music videos for the rapper including the hits 'All of the Lights' and 'Heartless'. The director was recently honored at the 30th Annual Energa Camerimage Cinematography Festival for his Achievement in Music Videos.

Besides DMX, Nas, and Clifford “Method Man” Smith (Godfather of Harlem), Belly featured a host of other cast members in supporting roles, including Taral Hicks (King of Newark), Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins of the hip-hop girl group, TLC, Tyrin Turner, Hassan Johnson, and Oliver "Power" Grant. The movie also featured cameo appearances from hip-hop group, Crucial Conflict, and rapper, Ghostface Killah. Dancehall stars Sean Paul, and Mr. Vegas also appear as themselves.

Belly's 4k UHD, Blu-ray and digital release is set to arrive on January 24. Check out the trailer and synopsis for Belly below: