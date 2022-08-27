Long gone are the days of geeks being the subjects of ridicule and social ostracization, with the 21st century seeing a dramatic increase in popularity for all things geeky. Old divisions have been broken down, with people from all walks of life embracing their inner fanboy/girl. Corporations have even gotten in on the act, with Netflix hosting its Geeked Week in June 2022.

This rise of geek culture has been aided greatly by celebrities who wear their geek colors loud and proud, showing the world that there's never been a better time to be a geek or nerd. Whether they be A-list Hollywood actors or less mainstream icons of the community, these are some kings and queens of geekdom.

Henry Cavill - It Turns Out That Superman is a Super-Nerd

He may be known for roles in action films, playing super-strong, heroic characters like Superman or Geralt from The Witcher, but Henry Cavill is also a giant gamer at heart. Whether it be his love for iconic games such as Warhammer or his passion for building his own gaming PCs, Cavill has plenty of geek cred to his name.

He's even famously spoken about how he nearly missed Zack Snyder's phone call to tell him that he'd won the role of Superman because he busy playing World of Warcraft. Now, if that's not dedication to your inner geek, I don't know what is.

Simon Pegg - The Ultimate Nerd Do Well

First gaining recognition for his sitcom, Spaced, Simon Pegg gained a wider international following after the release of his 2004 zombie comedy film, Shaun of the Dead. Many considered geek royalty, the English actor grew up obsessed with the likes of Star Wars and has always been vocal about his geeky and nerdy passions. He even went so far as to name his 2009 autobiography Nerd Do Well.

As an actor, Pegg has even managed to pull, what he once called, "the ultimate nerd hat-trick," having played parts in three of the biggest geek franchises: Doctor Who (1963-), Star Trek (2009) and, of course, his beloved Star Wars.

Seth Green - Proof That You're Never Too Old to Play With Toys

Seth Green has no shortage of geek credits to his name, having starred in the likes of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer, Family Guy, and Austin Powers. He's even lent his voice to Howard the Duck in various MCU projects and rapped about gamer girls in the 2010 viral music video, "G33K & G4M3R Girls."

However, for nearly two decades, Green has been most well-known as a creator, executive producer, and voice actor behind the stop-motion seriesRobot Chicken. That's right, this man has made a living out of playing with toys - that's the dream right there!

Adam Savage - His Love for Cosplay Can't Be Busted

Adam Savage is best known for co-hosting the popular Discovery Channel show, Mythbusters, which ran from 2003 to 2016. With an extensive career in special effects, Savage has used his design and engineering skills to build wild creations, not just for Mythbusters but for other ventures like the Adam Savage's Tested YouTube channel.

These skills have also aided his love for cosplay, and over the years, he has designed and made countless costumes, which he has worn on his various programs. The man even gave a TED Talk in 2016, preaching his love and passion for the hobby - it doesn't get much cooler than that.

Kevin Smith - He's Never Been Silent About Being a Fanboy

Chances are that if you're part of the geek world, you know who Kevin Smith is. In many ways, he represents the ultimate fanboy dream come true: A comic-book fan who sold his collection to finance an independent film, which became an instant cult classic and catapulted him to stardom.

These days there are very few corners of the pop-culture world that Smith hasn't been involved in, yet despite all of his success, he still feels like "one of us" - just an average fan full of passion and enthusiasm. He's still finding the time to revisit the film that started it all nearly thirty years later.

Joe Manganiello - Breaking Stereotypes About D&D Players

Known for his fitness, Joe Manganiello has put his physique on display for many projects, such as True Blood and Magic Mike. However, he's equally known for his geeky proclivities. Not only has he appeared in comic-book movies such as Spider-Man and Justice League, but he is very vocal about his love for Dungeons and Dragons.

Manganiello has become the poster child for celebrity D&D players and celebrity nerds. It can't be understated just how much he has helped to alter mainstream perceptions of what it means to be a geek.

Wil Wheaton - From Being Hated by Trekkies to Being Adored By All

Wil Wheaton's Star Trek: The Next Generation character, Wesley Crusher, may have been ill-received by fans, but in the decades since, Wheaton has overcome this adversity to become top-tier geek royalty. An avid gamer himself, Wheaton has made a name for himself not just in TV and film but in web series as well.

This has included his role in the beloved gamer-centric comedy series, The Guild, and his work with the YouTube channel Geek & Sundry, especially as a presenter for their series, TableTop. All of this has led to Wheaton becoming one of the most prominent members of the geek community, even playing himself in a recurring role onThe Big Bang Theory.

Yaya Han - The Original Cosplay Queen

Someone who's seen geek culture evolve over the past twenty years is professional cosplayer Yaya Han. Discovering cosplay after attending Anime Expo in 1999, Yaya taught herself how to create her own costumes at a time when the internet was in its infancy and resources for cosplayers were non-existent.

She made a name for herself with an ever-growing array of costumes, eventually becoming one of the first cosplayers to be invited to conventions as a guest. She's since grown her brand, launching a line of fabrics and other cosplay materials, and has even written a book. As such, she's been a driving force in turning "professional cosplayer" into a legitimate career path.

Matt Mercer - The Master of all Dungeon Masters

Matt Mercer has played, ahem, a critical role in the Dungeons and Dragons renaissance of the past decade or so. A voice actor by trade, Mercer was already beloved for the countless characters he's played in anime and video games, such as Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan. However, it's his role as the dungeon master for the hugely successful D&D web series, Critical Role, that has cemented his place as a pop-culture icon.

Mercer and his compatriots gained a new level of popularity in 2022 with the release ofThe Legend of Vox Machina, an animated series based on the group's first campaign, with most of the group reprising their roles.

Felicia Day - The Undisputed Queen of Geekdom

When it comes to poster children for modern nerds and geeks, you need look no further than Felicia Day. As an actress, Day is known for her roles in genre classics such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Supernatural, and Dr. Horrible's Sing-Along Blog. Beyond that, she's known for projects like The Guild, a web series based on her life as a gamer, and for creating the Geek & Sundry online media company - the original home of Critical Role.

She's also written multiple books, lent her voice to several video games, and frequently works as an interviewer/host for various programs. Day is probably more embedded in geek culture than anyone else and has brought new meaning to what a geek can be.

