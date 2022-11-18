Thanksgiving is the time of year when people gather together and express their thanks for what they have: family, friends, and for some, TV shows. Treasured TV shows and their beloved characters are there when no one else is, appearing on your screens and keeping you company through the good and the bad.

So while you're giving thanks this holiday season, consider showing a little extra gratitude for some of the world's most popular television shows that raised you, shared laughs with you, introduced you to your favorite singers, or even your fictional best friends.

'The Office'

First airing in the UK to little success, when The Office hit America, it was all uphill for nine memorable seasons on NBC. Not only did the show star comedian Steve Carell, but shot to fame talents like John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer and Rainn Wilson.

The Office was a perfectly crafted comedy that wove the cringiest but funniest jokes with real-life struggles of a dead-end job, workplace romances, and a boss with an all-play-no-work attitude. But the biggest reason to be thankful for the show was the way Michael Scott always managed to put a smile on the faces of both his coworkers and the viewers.

'Sesame Street'

For 53 seasons and counting, the bright, cheery and educational characters of Sesame Street have taught children around the world their ABC's, 123's and everything in between in fun and unique ways that bring together humans and puppets to the fictional neighborhood of 123 Sesame Street.

While it's considered children's programming, Sesame Street has remained a staple of PBS and in the lives of both children and adults alike for generations thanks to iconic characters like Big Bird, Cookie Monster, Snuffleupagus and Elmo.

'Boy Meets World'

While Gen X got sitcoms like Full House, Family Matters and Step By Step, millennials were lucky enough to have Boy Meets World. This loveable cast of characters centered around Cory Matthews, who grew up before viewers' eyes as he met the world around him.

Similar to the family comedies that came before it, Boy Meets World is forever loved for its profound life lessons from Mr. Feeny, the close-knit friendship of Cory and Shawn, and the epic love story of Cory and Topanga that everyone wished they had.

'The Golden Girls'

Bea Arthur, Estelle Getty, Rue McClanahan, and most memorably, Betty White, made up the four best friends known as The Golden Girls. The show spent seven seasons offering laughs, tears and BFF bonds before seeing a resurgence in recent years due to the popularity of Betty White that spanned generations.

From the lusty Blanche to space cadet Rose to the beloved matriarch Sohpia, whether it's Thanksgiving or any ordinary day, these golden girls deserved to be thanked for being a friend all these years.

'The Simpsons'

There's a reason The Simpsons is one of the longest-running shows on television, and that's because this animated comedy stands the test of time. Premiering in 1989, the series follows the peculiar but loveable family of five and their dog, Santa's Little Helper.

Primarily aimed toward adults, The Simpsons stands out from shows like Family Guy and Robot Chicken for still gearing toward family and offering humor that isn't considered inappropriate or politically incorrect, keeping it a holiday-time must-watch with its Treehouse of Horror specials and memorable Christmas episodes.

'Saturday Night Live'

Plenty of sketch comedy shows have come and gone over the years, but only one has outlasted them all: Saturday Night Live. SNL has spent 48 seasons on NBC and not only supplied plenty of laughs over the years, but also became a starting point for comedians of generations.

From the Weekend Update to notable skits like Halloween-time hit David S. Pumpkins and the hilarious Black Jeopardy, this show brings some much-needed comedy into your home every Saturday night.

'American Idol'

American Idol always stood out from other reality competition shows, and that's because of the way it would take everyday people and help launch their dreams of singing superstardom. For 19 consecutive seasons on FOX and ABC, the show has hosted hundreds of hopeful singers while turning some into unforgettable household names.

From singers like Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood who took the top spot to popular contestants like Jennifer Hudson, David Archuleta and Adam Lambert, you can thank AI for bops like "Since U Been Gone," "Before He Cheats" and "Crush."

'Steven Universe'

Cartoons teetering between children and adult genres are nothing new, with shows like Adventure Time, Gravity Falls and even Spongebob Squarepants becoming must-watches for all ages. But when Steven Universe premiered in 2013, it struck something in children, teens and adults alike.

The Cartoon Network series of five seasons not only has the charm of an animated cartoon, but stands out with its art style and music while also becoming a groundbreaking series in the LGBTQ community with its queer characters and same-sex wedding.

'Stranger Things'

In 2016, Stranger Things took the world by storm with its charming cast of youngsters, 70s nostalgia, and the mystery behind the chilling Upside Down. Combining known actors like Winona Ryder and David Harbour with rising stars like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard, the Netflix hit launched a worldwide phenomenon.

It may not be the most cheery show to watch this Thanksgiving - the most festive thing about it being Joyce's flickering Christmas lights - but Stranger Things has become a fan-favorite show for four seasons and counting.

'Friends'

As far as TV shows go, there may never be another sitcom as popular or beloved as Friends. After nine seasons on NBC, this show turned not only its cast into household names, but Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Phoebe and Joey into household names.

With its laugh-out-loud comedy, supercouples like Ross and Rachel and Monica and Chandler, and undeniable bonds between its leading BFFs, it's not just Friends' Thanksgiving episodes that you should be thankful for this holiday season.

