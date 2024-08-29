Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 has a clear fan favorite in Aesha Jean Scott! After starting as a third stew during Below Deck Med Season 4, she became Chief Stew in the show’s latest season. The audience has always loved Scott’s charming personality and dedication to her work. But now, they seem to think that the reality star needs to be fairly compensated for everything she brings to the table.

Being part of the Below Deck franchise isn’t easy. But somehow, Aesha Scott has mastered the art of keeping everyone on board happy. This came to light during Below Deck Med Season 9, Episode 13 when Scott leads an impromptu wine tasting to keep the guests entertained during a terrible rainstorm. After her idea was a success, Captain Sandy Yawn expressed how she felt about Scott in the following words:

“Aesha has some skills that you don't find on a CV. Not every chief stew can get the guests to smile when it’s pouring out and all their plans have been canceled.”

Soon after that, fans of the show took to social media to admire Scott’s professionalism and growth over the years. According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @MessyMindofMe: “Aesha deserves extra tip money. This girl goes over the top above and beyond.” Others seemed to agree with the sentiment and admired Scott for how she handled tough situations to keep her guests happy.

Scott Claims She Owes Her Professionalism to Her Years of Experience

In a 2024 episode of Below Deck Med After Show, Aesha Scott reflected on her journey to becoming Chief Stew. The reality TV star shared how she has been trained to deal with all kinds of situations after her years of experience aboard yachts. Scott expressed that she belongs to the “old school thought of yachting,” adding that even if a guest spits in her face, she has been trained to remain respectful.

But that doesn’t mean she’s going to allow people to walk all over her. During the same episode, Scott talked about putting rude guests in their place and how good that feels. During Below Deck Med Season 9, Episode 11, Scott got into an argument with a guest over cutlery. The guest kept claiming that she was given a butter knife while Scott tried clarifying that it was in fact, a fish knife.

When the guest starts getting worked up, Scott ignores her and lets her know that she’s worked in service for a long time. “It’s because fish isn’t supposed to be tough; it’s supposed to be smooth so it just cuts through,” added the Chief Stew while explaining the difference between the two knives while the guest clearly looks embarrassed. Later on, Scott confesses her feelings on the matter in the following words:

“I am experienced enough and I’m good enough at my job that I actually don’t care if biting back at these guests gets me in trouble. I’ve got to stand up for myself at some point.”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 9 is currently airing every Monday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

Below Deck Mediterranean Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US In a luxury charter yacht traveling across the Mediterranean, crew members face both the challenges of managing upscale guest expectations and the complexities of their own interrelationships. Each episode highlights the high-octane world of yachting where exceptional service standards meet personal drama and adventure. Release Date May 3, 2016 Cast Sandy Yawn , Hannah Ferrier , Malia White , Mzi Dempers , João Franco , Colin Macy-O'Toole , Kyle Viljoen , Christine Drake Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 7 Creator(s) Mark Cronin , Doug Henning , Rebecca Taylor Henning Network Bravo Franchise(s) Below Deck Showrunner Mark Cronin , Courtland Cox , Nadine Rajabi Expand

Watch on Peacock