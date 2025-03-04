Yo ho, yo ho, a yachting life...isn't for everyone. Below Deck is a unique reality series in the sense that it brings the behind-the-scenes perspective of the yachting world. For many of its stars, the chance to marry their profession and reality television is a dream. Some just do their job and allow the cameras to just happen to follow them. But some Below Deck have found that once the cameras are down, yachting is no longer the world they want to partake in.

As viewers have learned over the years, yachting is a full-time life passion for some and just a step toward another opportunity. For some stars of the flagship series and its spin-offs, their yachting careers have crashed and burned following their tenure. Otherwise, they've changed course completely. Here are ten alumni who have found new waters to voyage after Below Deck.