The Big Picture Recent Bravo romances have been tumultuous, ranging from cheating scandals to long-term marriages ending.

Barbie and Kyle's unique romance on Below Deck provides viewers with a look at how a slow-budding romance develops healthily.

While Kyle and Barbie didn't last, unlike other Bravo couples, their fling was the blueprint for a healthy romance.

The recent history on Bravo when it comes to romantic connections has been somewhat fraught. The cheating scandal from Vanderpump Rules known as "Scandoval" has brought renewed attention to the ways that even the couples that seem most united on reality TV can have surprisingly toxic relationships below the surface. Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills separating after 27 years of marriage caused some viewers to lose their faith in lasting love. Even the innocuous mega-yacht franchise Below Deck has a history of scandals when it comes to romantic connections. Last season on Below Deck: Down Under, Captain Jason Chambers had to intervene with crew members who lacked the capacity to understand issues of consent, firing both Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne after they violated the boundaries of their co-stars.

Below Deck Season 11 seemed set to follow in the franchise's spotty history when it comes to romance. When Ben Willoughby first started to flirt with Sunny Marquis, they were both in the same position as Deck Hands on the St. David. However, after Jared Woodin was fired from the position of Bosun, Ben was promoted. The dynamic between him and Sunny slowly began to shift, and not in the direction one would expect. After Ben's promotion, he gradually began to treat Sunny with less and less respect, until he awkwardly sat her down to make clear he wasn't looking for anything other than occasional sex. Ben is lucky that Sunny lives up to her name, and maintains a pleasant disposition. But he is now in a position of power in the same department as Sunny, which puts him in a fraught position, even after he made clear romance was off the table. His behavior is unprofessional at best, and could fall under the umbrella of harassment if it continues.

Luckily for viewers, not all romance is dead on the St. David. Barbie Pascual and Kyle Stillie have been a slow burn romance, but as the season nears to a close, they have proven to be an endearing couple and the showmance that Bravo viewers deserve after so many problematic romantic partnerships on the network. Watching the hardworking Steward from a conservative Argentinian family slowly lower her walls around the care-free Scottish Deck Hand could revive even the most stalwart cynic's views on romance. Even though the pair are opposite in every way, and there are barriers once the real world rears its head, the couple have revived the romance on Bravo.

Barbie and Kyle Are Opposites, and It Works

She has a penchant for Louis Vuitton and Chanel, and he wears the occasional kilt. Barbie's privileged upbringing in Argentina seemed a stark contrast to Kyle's youth in Scotland among sheep and cow farmers. He's a rugby lad, and she's daddy's little girl. In a confessional, Kyle told the producers that he wasn't scared away by her sometimes spoiled rich-girl behavior, since he has "a long bit of charm." When Barbie jokingly told Kyle that two charter guests were having sex in the hot-tub together, he asked "Wouldn't you, if you were on a super yacht?" Cut to a confessional where Barbie told the producers that she promised her father and her self that she would not "hook up" on the St. David. Then another cut to Kyle's confessional, where he laughingly tells the producers he would absolutely be in the hot-tub if he were a charter guest. The pair were rarely on the same page at the same time, but for some reason, it seemed to work.

Kyle was confident, no matter what instance he found himself in. Barbie, on the other hand, often seemed torn about her choices, unsure if she should behave as her conservative upbringing would have her do, or to lean into her more impulsive and progressive tendencies. Barbie's indecisiveness appears to be tied to her own parent's opposite natures. Her father is a conservative business executive and her mother is a liberal sex therapist. She claimed to be somewhere in the middle, and on the series she often seemed to pivot between liberal and conservative leanings. In a confessional, Kyle observed: "She's so high-strung, she's vertical, and I'm so laid back, I'm horizontal." They say opposites attract, but it is rare that they also compliment each other as well.

Kyle Played the Long Game To Win Barbie’s Affection

Barbie's introductions to each crew member made it clear that the guys were all a little gaga upon first meeting. Barbie at first fell under the sway of Bosun Jared, but her crush turned to cringe when he continued to come up with terrible pick-up lines and could not control his temper when drinking with the crew. Unabashed by Barbie's mislaid affections, Kyle confessed to Chief Steward Fraser Olender in the third episode of the season that he really liked Barbie and felt like she was the kind of girl he would take home to his mother. When asked about Barbie's attraction to Jared, confident Kyle doesn't even break a sweat, noting he felt he and Barbie had a real connection.

And it's true that, despite Barbie's head being turned in another direction, the pair seemed to really hit it off in every interaction on the series. When Kyle complained to her about a recent sunburn on his back, Barbie cut a slice of aloe vera for him to rub on his face, while she expertly applied some to his back. Kyle cheekily told the producers that he had not master-minded the situation, despite all appearances. Kyle's confidence was charming, and Barbie being torn about her feelings for him, set up a classic "will-they-won't-they" for the season.

Whenever the crew had down-time together, it seemed that Barbie was looking for Kyle, to borrow a smoke, to make a cup of tea, and in one hilarious instance, to force him to help her put together a sandwich for a hungry charter guest after Chef Anthony Iracane retired for the night. The self-proclaimed spoiled brat who was raised with three nannies to wait on her needs looked completely lost in the kitchen as Kyle confidently grilled bacon on a panini press and helped her to cobble together a B.L.T to serve. It's little wonder that Barbie enjoyed Kyle's company above others, considering how adorably smitten he was with her.

After constantly butting heads with Chief Steward Fraser all season long, a tearful Barbie confessed to Kyle she was thinking about quitting because she didn't feel like herself anymore; Kyle took her hand and reminded her to be herself. In a later confessional, Barbie admits that she is "falling" for Kyle, despite how little he resembled the kind of man she pictured herself with. Kyle was unabashed in confessing how much he liked Barbie throughout the season, and eventually he even confessed to producers that he was really "falling in love with her." They each acknowledged that they are complete opposites to one another, and wondered whether they have a future together.

What Does the Future Hold for Barbie and Kyle?

Barbie's high-strung tendencies come along with some high standards. She admitted on the show that she typically would date based on "certain prerequisites," such as the potential suitors' looks, their success in life, and her father's approval. Barbie also intends to eventually convert to Judaism, and so marrying someone of that faith is a priority for her. However, she also noted that in her romance with Kyle, there was a completely different side to herself that she had not seen before. But she worried their differences would matter more once they returned to their regular lives outside of filming.

And by all appearances, it would seem that was what happened once filming ended. On a recent Watch What Happens Live appearance, Barbie confirmed that the pair are no longer dating. She is also no longer single, claiming to be "super in love." And according to his Instagram post on April 27, 2024, Kyle seems to have followed through on his plan to visit relatives in Montana after a DNA test revealed his mother's Native American heritage. So it would appear that the romance was a flash in the pan, a one-season wonder, a brief affair. But while it lasted, Barbie and Kyle's relationship gave viewers something that Bravo so rarely seems to feature, a window into a hopeful love affair in its early stages. Compared to the no-commitment hook-up kings and other scandalous bachelor behaviors on the network, Barbie and Kyle's brief romance was exactly the showmance that viewers deserve. Plus, who knows what the future holds if Barbie and Kyle return for Below Deck Season 12?

New episodes of Below Deck air Mondays on Bravo. Watch past seasons of Below Deck on Peacock in the U.S.

