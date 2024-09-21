It seemed that wedding bells would be ringing for the Below Deck franchise, but that changed this week for fan-favorite Chef Ben Robinson. Viewers met Chef Ben, the main franchise of Below Deck, as the franchise's first chef, and he quickly became a fan-favorite. He was talented as a chef as well. He was popular among the ladies as he was involved in many boatmances, including with fan-favorite Chief Stew Kate Chastain. Even though Ben and Kate did not work out, his love life outside the show evolved when he met Kiara Cabral in 2020. The couple dated for four years, and Ben popped the question in May 2023. It seemed Ben had reached his fairytale romance, but things took a turn recently for the couple.

Ben made an announcement on his Instagram page that changed the couple's trajectory and announced that they had officially called off their engagement. Even though the couple called off the engagement, they were able to end on good terms to make sure they could both move on. During his time on the Below Deck franchise, Ben had a certain aura about him that attracted women towards him. Even though his boatmances on the show did not work out, he was able to leave the franchise and have the opportunity to develop his relationship with Kiara Cabral.

Chef Ben Announces Wedding is Canceled

The two friends have known each other for a long time but have not given their relationship a go until 2020. In an interview with Us Weekly, Ben stated that the two had always liked each other, but "the stars had not aligned for the two of us back then." Their romance had moved fairly quickly since they started dating when the world shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He explained their pandemic romance: "We started dating just before the pandemic, and she moved in with me. We started living and working together. We were absolutely inseparable, and it felt right." It seemed that he had found the one, and Ben was able to reach the point of feeling complete.

On September 16, he made an announcement that changed it all. He took to his Instagram page to say that he and Kiara had called off their wedding and had gone their separate ways. Ben explains on his Instagram post, "I have missed being in touch with you, but I'm finally able to share my adventures. It's been difficult. I am no longer getting married... We have decided to go our separate ways, and I think that this is the best decision for both of us." While it is unknown why they broke off their engagement, he showed excitement for what the future holds for him now.

