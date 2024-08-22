The Big Picture Boatmances on Below Deck add drama and charm to the series.

Boatmances can lead to distractions, poor work ethics, and messy love triangles.

Allowing boatmances increases the risks of harassment, outweighing their rewards.

Since the inception of Below Deck, boatmances have been one of the most beloved parts of the series, but the franchise might be better off without them. Boatmances are often a highly anticipated part of the series because they add an interesting element to the franchise. Yachties grinding for thousand-dollar tips and falling in love make for an unforgettable series. In most cases, the relationships don't work out, with many never even making it off the boat. However, choosing the best relationships and waging bets on how long they'll last is part of the Below Deck franchise charm.

Plus, love triangles and the recent introduction of throuples have added an even more interesting dynamic to the franchise. However, over the years, boatmances have caused more issues than not. Love triangles seeped into work, leading to distracted workers, terrible work ethics, and charter guests caught in the crossfire. While any sort of drama can affect charters, boatmances also pose a bigger risk to the crew members than many seem to consider. Although Below Deck wouldn't be the same without the possibility of boatmances, for the safety and betterment of the crews, it might be necessary to not allow them to occur at all.

Boatmances Affect the Below Deck Crew and Their Work Ethic

Boatmances are beyond entertaining. It's like a story about star-crossed lovers, especially when workers from different departments are vying for each other's attention. Watching yatchies fall in love with each other and navigate their relationships while balancing the grueling charter work is a guilty pleasure for sure. However, there's no denying that hooking up and relationships distract the workers — on and off the clock. Stars like Season 7's Courtney Skippon had emotional breakdowns and were distracted by text messages. This caused the Below Deck star to be preoccupied and upset on the clock, making it difficult for her to focus on her work. Additionally, the work ethics of some stars dwindled, as was the case for Season 8's Elizabeth Frankini. Elizabeth was already struggling to maintain the interior standards but it was tougher to meet the requirement after getting caught time and time again with deckhand James Hough, as her selfishness hindered her relationship with Chief Stew Francesca Rubi.

Then they took their intimacy to a guest room. They would spend the night in the room, which was a big no-no and resulted in Elizabeth being let go. On the other hand, sometimes boatmances turn into ugly, messy love triangles, as was in the case of Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 4. Daisy Kelliher found herself attracted to Gary King in a different way than in previous seasons. However, she hooked up with another Saliling Yacht star, Colin Macrae, since Gary was interested in other women. Her bold move upset Gary and caused a rift between the two department heads. To make matters worse, oftentimes guests either overhear arguments or pick up on the vibes of the boat. This happened in Season 7 when the charter guests were convinced that Kate Chastain was annoyed and upset with them because of her attitude. Overall, boatmances are entertaining because they add more drama to the franchise. At the same time, though, with more drama comes more opportunities to make mistakes and cause the rest of the crew to pick up extra slack.

Below Deck Boatmances Increase the Risk for Sexual Harassment

Boatmances can also lead down a dark road, as seen in Down Under Season 2. Unwanted advances and sexual harassment are already a major concern in the workplace and most workplaces don't have the same environment as Below Deck. In a more common job, workers are not around each other 24 hours a day for weeks on end. They also don't share rooms or go out partying together, ultimately forming a more intimate bond. And yet, sexual misconduct is still an issue. The unique situation of the Below Deck crew opens the doors to the possibility of more harassment. Since crew members are isolated from others, it makes sense that they may turn to each other to satisfy their needs. As a result, the possibility of hooking up is commonly on all the stars’ minds, especially when alcohol comes into the mix. However, this concern turned into a reality in Down Under.

A combination of alcohol and lust would change the series forever, as two stars, Luke Jones and Laura Bileskalne, would be fired for non-consensual physical touching. It was a circumstance no one expected, but happened nonetheless. However, disallowing boatmances would mean crew members wouldn't focus on their attraction to the other co-stars, which in turn would hopefully limit instances of sexual misconduct. Even if it's tempting, their job would be on the line, and they would be forced to consider a relationship after the charter season ends. While living together in close quarters and not having access to a larger community or outside support can make an already messy situation more complicated, disallowing relationships would limit temptations and redirect the focus on the crew. Since the stars are professionals and supposed to be working anyway, limiting temptations will help increase the overall work ethic of the crew as well.

The Risks of Below Deck Boatmances Don't Outweigh the Rewards

In the end, all the crew members are adults and free to make their own decisions. Yachting isn't the only career choice in which all genders are close together and relationships are allowed. While it's uncommon, some occupations, like the Navy, have a similar setup. However, it's frequently said throughout the franchise that boatmances have an expiration date and it's usually when the season ends. While couples like Aesha Scott and Jack Stirrup or even Captain Lee Rosbach and his wife Mary Anne Rosbach proved that boatmances can work out in the long run, most relationships don't see the same success. Season 5's Jessica More and Robert Westergard's relationship in the Below Deck: Mediterranean spin-off didn't last long after the charter.

Neither did the relationship between Mediterranean Season 2 stars Adam Glick and Malia White. In fact, some stars, like Gary, start and end multiple relationships in the same season. Although they are adults and should be free to make their own decisions, the risks don't outweigh the rewards. Considering Below Deck boatmances affect the stars' work and usually end in a disaster, it's not worth losing tip money or causing tension within the departments over a silly fling that barely lasts a month. If the feelings are genuine, then the stars could explore their relationship off the yacht. Forcing them to use their free time to form personal connections would also help ensure they use their time more wisely and create authentic partnerships.

In the end, there's no denying that the juicy details happening within the crew members' quarters are a highly anticipated part of the series. Additionally, watching stars like Kate sneak into Tanner Sterback's quarters to tease him while also low-key antagonizing stewardess Simone Mashile, certainly makes for great reality TV as it adds even more drama to the high-school-like ambiance. However, simply put, these romances and hook-ups just get in the way. It's already difficult for the crew to find their footing and work together cohesively. Adding romance into the mix only escalates any turmoil between the stars and gives them an opportunity to use hooking up as a manipulation tactic. While the franchise might not be as interesting without love in the mix, it will keep the stars safe and focused on the paycheck, which is a lot more important than hooking up with a deckhand.

